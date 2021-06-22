CSL: Midleton see off Lakewood in U12 thriller to remain top of the table

Midleton 4 Lakewood 2

MIDLETON came out on top in a Blackwater Motors U12 Premier Division thriller at the Midleton College Cricket Grounds last Sunday.

The win has consolidated their position at the top of the league table after a great clash between two cracking teams, both unbeaten coming in. There was some excellent football across a fast-paced game.

From the first minute Midleton showed their intent when Eduard Piddyma forced Lakewood keeper James Harrington to dive to his left and concede a corner, but it was the visitors who were celebrating just five minutes later when Joe Miskella’s headed home Fionn Walsh’s corner kick for the opener.

Play was going from end to end, Lakewood keeper Harrington saving well from Ben Dumigan while at the other end Lakewood’s Fionn Walsh had a chance which went wide of the posts.

A period of pressure from the home side forced Lakewood keeper into two good stops from Alfie Hennessy and Piddyma, but by the 13th minute, Midleton had equalised when Piddyma picked up the ball in the centre and ran towards goal before finishing with a low drive.

Midleton continued to press, hitting the post and forcing Harrington to punch the ball away from Piddyma and were duly rewarded with a second goal in the 26th minute when Ben Dumigan’s shot from 18 yards was too strong for Harrington, despite getting a hand to it.

Five minutes into the second half Lakewood were level again when Miskella repeated his first goal with another header from a corner in a game that was now very evenly poised.

Lakewood's Joe Miskella heads home his team's second goal against Midleton. Picture: Howard Crowdy

Midleton almost had a third in the 40th minute when Dumigan’s long-range 35-yard effort bounced off the Lakewood crossbar and back into play.

The home side regained the lead three minutes later when Alex Wilson met Dumigan’s long ball and duly dummied the keeper sending the ball low into the net much to the delight of the home crowd.

Midleton were now riding high, and despite Lakewood coming forward, the visitors could not get the finishing touches required to level again.

Midleton were eager to finish the game off, with a good chance falling to Wilson on the far side which went wide.

He made amends moments later as his low shot from inside the area went past Harrington and into the back of the net.

Ciaran Kelly of Midleton turns away from the challenge from Lakewood's Fionn Walsh. Picture: Howard Crowdy

Despite Lakewood’s attempts to get back into the game, the Midleton defence held firm and denied any chance of the visitors especially in the latter stages of the game and ran out worthy winners on the day.

MIDLETON: Jack Mills, Ronan Mackessy, Stephen Comerford, Ciaran Kelly, Ben Dumigan, Alfie Hennessy, Alex Wilson, Charlie McCarthy, Eduard Piddyma, Michael Bertocchi, Ian Lambe, Cillian Galvin, Caleb Murray.

LAKEWOOD: James Harrington, Declan Beechinor, Jack Costelloe, Eoin Harris, Padraig Skehan, Joe Miskella, Eamon O’Sullivan, Jack McCarthy, Fionn Walsh, Cillian Barr, Rory Fitzgerald, Conor Holstein, Cillian McDonnell, Scott Richmond.

Referee: Anthony Sutherland.