Sun, 20 Jun, 2021 - 12:50

Three Cork basketballers in Paul Kelleher's U18 Ireland squad

Michael O'Mahony, Cillian O'Connell and Jack O'Leary will travel to Slovakia in August
Three Cork basketballers in Paul Kelleher's U18 Ireland squad

Ireland and Fr Mathew's basketballer Michael O'Mahony.

Eamonn Murphy

THREE Cork basketballers have been selected by Ireland U18 coach Paul Kelleher for the FIBA European Challenge 2021, which will take place in Levice, Slovakia from August 3-8.

Fr Mathew's Mike O'Mahony, Blue Demons' Jack O'Leary and Ballincollig's Cillian O'Connell have made the cut.

There are five uncapped players: Joseph Coughlan (Galway Titans), Ruairi Cronin (Limerick Celtics), Ajay Ryan-Walsh (Limerick Lions), Killian Gribben (Letterkenny Blaze/LYIT Donegal) and O’Connell.

There are five players chosen who played for Ireland at the 2019 FIBA U16 European Championship in Podgorica, Montenegro: O'Mahony (Fr Mathew's BC), Darragh Ferguson (Belfast Star), Wede Esajobar (Drogheda Wolves), along with twins Tim and Sean Pollmann-Daamen (Tralee Imperials/Garvey’s Tralee Warriors). Reece Barry (Limerick Lions) and O’Leary picked up both their Ireland U16 caps in December 2018, in friendly games against Belarus.

Cork coach Paul Kelleher said: “In many ways, this was the most difficult selection we’ve ever had to make. Not being on the floor very long, really getting to know all the players on a different level for a lot longer than usual, has made this really difficult. 

Ireland basketball coach Paul Kelleher. Picture: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile
Ireland basketball coach Paul Kelleher. Picture: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

"We’ve spent so many Sunday nights on Zoom, interacting more than we’ve ever done before. I personally would have enjoyed and loved to have spent more basketball time with this group, but it just wasn’t possible. 

Now we have our 12 selected players, we will practice as much as we can, continue to develop individually and collectively and see how it works out for us.” 

In May FIBA cancelled all 2021 Youth European Championships, replacing them with the FIBA European Challenge 2021. Ireland’s U18 men are in a seven-team tournament and will face Bulgaria and Hungary in their group. The other group contains Romania, Ukraine, Switzerland and Slovakia. The fixture schedule and competition format is still to be confirmed.

Read More

Dylan McCarthy back for a full-court press with Rebel Wheelers club

More in this section

AIG Irish Women's Amateur Close Championship 2021 Douglas golfer Sara Byrne off to a great start in Ballybunion
AIB GAA All-Ireland Senior Football Championship Regional Launch Colm O'Neill: Cork have the forwards to challenge the top counties
A-League Rd 19 - Western Sydney v Newcastle Former Cork City striker Roy O'Donovan departs Sharks in Australia
cork basketball
Down v Cork - GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Final

Ciarán Sheehan calls time on Cork career but hopes to play on for Éire Óg

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

The fabric of Cork city since 1860 The fabric of Cork city since 1860
Recognising the unsung heroes Recognising the unsung heroes
Birthday tradition Diabetes and kids' parties: You can have your cake and eat it

Latest

National Sport

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more