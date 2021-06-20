Ciarán Sheehan calls time on Cork career but hopes to play on for Éire Óg

CIARÁN Sheehan has played his last game for the Cork footballers.

The 2010 All-Ireland winner looked the part in the 2020 league and again in recent months, but after missing the championship last season through injury, he's been forced to call him on his inter-county career due to a persistent knee injury.

The problem saw him marked absent for Saturday's SAFC final where Éire Óg still had the pace and class to defeat Mallow. That victory sees them promoted to Premier Senior in a tough group with Castlehaven, Carbery Rangers and Newcestown.

The 30-year-old still hopes to available for his club later this summer.

He told Examiner Sport: “My knee has got to the point where competing at inter-county level intensity is no longer an option as the long-term health of the knee is at high risk if I continue to play at that level.”

Sheehan was a dual underage star for club and county but moved to Aussie Rules with Carlton in late 2013. A series of injuries curtailed his AFL career, so it was a slight surprise when he returned to the Cork fold.

His experience and composure was hugely beneficial to a Cork group going through transition and he would certainly have been involved in the Munster championship if fit.

Cork boss Ronan McCarthy is already without Cathail O'Mahony, with a hamstring injury suffered in the relegation play-off win over Westmeath, while Sheehan's Éire Óg team-mate Colm O'Callaghan went off in the first half of the final against Mallow.