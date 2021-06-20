Cobh boss Stuart Ashton hopes his side can bounce back and win against Wexford next weekend

FROM his Cobh Ramblers days, Charlie Fleming is somebody who was in very familiar surroundings at St Colman’s Park on Saturday night last.

He was to play a significant role for his current side Treaty United, who moved into second place in the First Division table courtesy of this victory over Ramblers.

Fleming had a crucial role in the Treaty opener, with his good cross into the box ultimately ending up in the net after a Cobh touch for an own goal.

It also meant Ramblers suffered another loss on home turf, this now their fourth defeat at St Colman’s Park in the 2021 season.

After this clash last Saturday, Cobh are now in ninth position and are seven points off the play-off places, with the final play-off position currently being held by Cabinteely.

Speaking to The Echo after his side’s defeat, Ramblers Head Coach Stuart Ashton described his disappointment at the manner in which the goals were conceded by his side.

“We expected a battle, which we got from them. Treaty set their stall out from the start, which we saw and probably expected.

“The first goal, we got caught from a free kick. We have got to defend that better.

"Then that has given them a bit of impetus, they have got their tails up.

“The second one there is a fella who has time and space to have a free shot. That ain’t good enough and that is what has cost us tonight.

Cobh Ramblers goalkeeper Sean Barron saves a penalty from Treaty United's Kieran Hanlon during the SSE Airtricity first division game at St. Colman's Park

“Goals change games and that opening one has changed the game.

"Up until that, the penalty was a poor one to give away and Sean (Barron) has kept us in the game with a brilliant save.

“The game at that stage is probably even stevens.

"For the majority of the first half maybe we were slightly better. But I wouldn’t be putting too much on that.

“Their opening goal in the second half has turned the game.

"They have got their tails up and then they have done what they have done all season, where they have defended well.

“We couldn’t break that down. We had possession and kept the ball. But we have gone nowhere in the final third.

"They have defended well and we haven’t broken that down.”

Next up for Ramblers is another home meeting against Wexford, who went down to a 1-0 defeat at home over the weekend to the First Division pacesetters in Shelbourne, a side who are starting to pull clear at the top of the table.

This win in Cobh is the latest chapter in what has been a brilliant campaign for Treaty United, buoyed by former Ramblers players such as Fleming and Anthony O’Donnell.