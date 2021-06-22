Harness Racing: Teddy Camden set the pace in Dunmanway

KATHLEEN McCarthy and John Forde look to have unearthed another top-class performer in the shape of Teddy Camden who took the Grade D & C pace at Dunmanway.

American Rebel and last week's winner Oakwood Maestro dictated matters from the start and a battle royal ensued for pole position with American Rebel on the rail holding the lead. Heading out on the final lap the order remained the same but all the while Teddy Camden and Brywins Starship were just off the leaders.

Turning for home it was a three-way battle with Teddy Camden widest of all on the outside. The three crossed the line as one and after looking at the photo finish print Teddy Camden got the nod by a neck from Oakwood Maestro with American Rebel another neck behind.

We bought Teddy Camden from Alan Davies in Wales as a replacement for Ghenghis Pride who we lost in a training accident last winter.

"My wife Kathleen, who celebrated her birthday this week, and John Forde own him and they deserve a change in luck after losing the other horse,” commented winning driver Derry McCarthy a publican in Drimoleague.

Another Drimoleague native, 18-year-old Cian O'Reilly landed the Grade F Pace. Two Left Feet and Share A Smile set the early fractions but after a circuit Brywins Magician was set alight to the front and controlled matters from there to the finish holding off the fast-finishing favorite On Top Big C by a length with Hail Spartacus with another young driver Eoin Murphy back in third.

With O'Reilly, Murphy, Luke Kelleher, Oisin Quill and Jamie Hurley the sport has some up-and-coming drivers who will no doubt gain plenty of experience on the West cork racing circuit.

Destim De Larre who lost a race in the steward's room last week gained compensation when taking the spoils in the Grade G & F Trot. Highland Princess and Hidden Love shared the lead for the opening two laps on the final circuit. At the road crossing the complexion of the race changed completely with Highland Princess going off stride impeding Bella Despana and Hidden Love and this allowed Destin De Larre to charge to the front and win by four lengths from Hidden Love with the luckless Bella Despana a length back in third.

Banderillo Piya also impressed with Donal Murphy in the Grade E & D Trot. Leading from the start he was not for catching.

Sean Kane from the Naul in Dublin has been plundering winners of late in Cork and picked up another victory in the Grade G & G1 Pace with Angelesy Fast Track. This time Tigress and Meadowbranch Romance were the pacesetters but Kane took up the running on the winner at halfway and was a length in front of Meadowbranch romance at the finish.

The next local action is in Lisangle on Sunday, June 27.