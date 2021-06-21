Cork City striker Darren Crowley: We have quality but need to take our chances

A VERY welcome three points Cork City at the weekend against Athlone, with Darragh Crowley delighted to see them bounce back from recent losses to Cobh and Cabinteely.

“This season hasn’t been great, as a team we haven’t performed to the levels we should and are capable of but hopefully we can build on last week's win and push on from here.

"On a personal side I’m glad that I have gotten into the team and am playing regularly which I haven’t experienced before with Cork City. Last season was tough for me as I wasn’t getting game time and felt the need to go on loan to Cobh.”

The 21-year-old might have taken time to break into the squad but he has started the last nine games and has done really well for Colin Healy’s side.

“I’m delighted with the game time I have got. I didn’t get any game time in the first three games so it took me a couple weeks to break into the team. I’ve started the last nine games which is possibly more than my last two seasons put together at City so I’m happy with that.

"There’s always competition for places as we have a big squad with good players so the team isn’t just picked on how you play in matches, you have to perform in training every day to either break into the team like I did and then keep your place once u get it.”

Crowley began his playing days with Strand United before moving to Inishvilla and then onto Kinsale in the Munster senior league. All three clubs gave him the experience he needed to make the step up to League of Ireland.

“I started playing soccer with Strand United when I was five. My dad and uncle were the managers of the team so they like to think they taught me all I know. I played here until I was around 12 or 13. Then I moved to Innishvilla.

HOMEWARD BOUND

"I live in Kinsale and there was no team in Kinsale for my age at the time. We had great success as a team we won the Cork Schoolboys U16 Division 1, winning every game and only conceding six goals in that year.

"I then moved to Kinsale to play Munster Senior League when I was 17. I played there for just one year where we got promoted from the second division to the first division of the MSL.

"Halfway through that year I started training with Cork City U19s who I then signed for in the summer of 2018. All of the clubs gave me great experience and confidence to get me where I am today.”

This term Colin Healy and his side have been at the end of a lot of criticism for their current position in the table. Lack of goals has been a huge problem. Being a striker, this is frustrating for the Kinsale native but he knows the quality is there and believes it will just take a bit of time.

“We have no excuses for how we have started the season, it’s simply not good enough.

We have played well in patches and still not got the results. But even still, playing well in patches isn’t good enough and we need to be 100% every minute of every game.

"I suppose the league is competitive but it’s not acceptable, for the fans and everyone involved in the club, to be in the position we are in now. Myself, Beneoin (O’Brien Whitmarsh) and Cian (Murphy) all played on the same U19 team where we scored buckets of goals which was evident against Wexford where three of us scored all five so we know we have goals in us, so it’s just up to us now to show people what we can do.

"We control games well, we have a lot of possession but I just think personally we need to take chances when they come our way. We as a team need to take the chances when they fall to us and be more clinical in front of goal.

“Realistically we have to look at the playoffs. I feel as though we have more than enough in us to be able to achieve this. If we can put a run of wins together we can keep climbing up the table and once you’re in the playoffs anything can happen.”