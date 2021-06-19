Colin Healy calls on Cork City players to hit those heights every week

CORK CITY secured their first away victory of the season after their 2-0 victory over Athlone Town on Friday night.

City had come in for a lot of criticism after their defeat to Cabinteely in their previous outing and speaking after the game against Athlone City manager Colin Healy was pleased with his side’s performance.

“I thought we were very good. We had a good team shape to us. We were very good off the ball. We got two very good goals and I think we deserved the three points. We asked them to go out and do a job, and they did it. When we sat back, we were compact. When we had it, then we asked the boys to get forward.

“But I thought the work rate off the ball was brilliant, but, I expect that every week. It’s a shift. The boys came off and they were knackered but it has to be like that every week. But I thought tonight they were brilliant.”

After letting a lead slip against Galway United in the final moments of the game last month, City were able to control the game late on before doubling their lead. Healy was satisfied that his team seemed to have learnt from past mistakes.

“What I would say, is that, maybe two or three weeks ago, with the Galway game, lads are learning. We see there, when it’s 1-0, and we are thinking, ya lads are keeping it in the corner and it’s great. But listen, we got a second goal, it was brilliant. Tonight, looking at it, it was a great performance by the lads.

“We have to do that now again next week, and it had to be every week, They’re good lads but, the last few weeks have been difficult. It was very frustrating for myself and the players, but the players showed they are capable of doing it. It’s got to be consistent and that’s what we demand from them."

Jack Baxter scored City’s second goal on the night, but with the Preston North End’s player’s loan due to expire at the end of the month, Healy admitted he’s not sure if Baxter will remain at the club beyond his current loan.

“We don’t know on that one yet. I’ll have to speak to Jack. Listen, Jack has done very well since he’s come into us, and it’s great for Preston what Jack has done as well.”

Another positive for City on the night was the debut of Oran Crowe. The 17-year-old came on as a late substitute. Healy was full of praise for the City academy graduate and that Oran’s progression is an example to academy players.

“It’s great to see Oran Crowe come on tonight and it’s great for the academy boys to see that. It just shows that if they do well they will get opportunities. He’s been very good. He’s been in training with us pre-season and he’s been in the last probably week or so. He’s settled well.

There are some good lads in the academy, and it just shows that, if you do your stuff, you will get your chance. They are coming in and the senior lads are looking after them. It’s great to see.”

One negative for City was the injury that goal scorer Alec Byrne suffered 10 minutes into the second half. Byrne had to be substituted off after going down with what appeared to be a hamstring issue and it seems unlikely the midfielder will be available for City’s next game against Shelbourne.