Bumper weekend of Cork underage camogie finals at Castle Road

WITH the season up and running and the 2021 league games underway at U12, U14 and U16 levels, a lot of the young players’ thoughts this weekend are reverting back to the U14 and U16 finals and one semi-final from 2020.

Many of these young players have waited since October to play these finals as they were fixed for the weekend that the rug was pulled on all games.

Now, at long last, they will get their chance to contest a final and it is a credit to the juvenile committee and county board that they are playing all these games.

Proceedings got underway last night when the first of the 2020 finals took place when Carrigaline and Castlelyons played in the U16B plate final.

There will be three games in Castle Road today and three again tomorrow.

Proceedings get underway today at 12.30 when the U16B championship final gets underway. Buttevant and Ballinascarthy will battle it out to decide the destination of the title.

At 3.30pm, it’s the U16 Premier Plate final and in an all mid-Cork final, Eire Og take on their near neighbours Inniscarra.

At 6.30pm, it’s the Premier championship final. Aghabullogue booked their place in the final with a 3-6 to 0-10 semi-final win over Aghada. Boosted by this, they will take on Sarsfields in a bid to take the title but they will face a strong challenge from a very strong opposition.

Sunday is another busy day with three games in Castle Road and one final in Blarney.

The game in Blarney gets underway at 2pm and it’s the U14B Plate final with Banteer meeting Carrigaline 1.

There are three games in Castle Road.

The U14B championship final sees Barryroe meeting St Fanahan’s, at 3pm.

Attention then turns to the U16A plate finals and it’s Sarsfields 2 taking on St Finbarr’s and this will be followed by the last of the 2020 finals when the Glen Rovers meet Midleton at 6.30pm in the U16A championship decider.

Unfortunately, due to on-going Covid restrictions, there will be a limit to the number of supporters that can be in attendance at all the games and this is something that will be of huge disappointment for all the players and mentors.

In advance of the games, the board have issued the following guidelines for all clubs, mentors and parents to be aware of.

Total number of people outside of team and mentors at venues will be 100. Each head coming into the pitch will be counted.

Parents are asked to note that children will be counted as a spectator regardless of age. Clubs have each been allocated tickets for distribution before the games to their supporters.

It is up to each club how they distribute these tickets but again these are only available from clubs and each person entering the grounds must be named by the club - this is to help the board with contact tracing should the need arise.

The dressing rooms will not be available for changing so teams are asked to arrive at the venues ready to play and not to arrive more than forty minutes prior to their game’s start time.

This is to allow the exit of other teams who are playing in the previous finals and to minimise congregations, as there will be trophy presentations after each final this is important to keep in mind.

Eight mentors will be allowed with each team and again they must all have a pass to gain entry to the grounds and it is a strict ‘no entry’ unless they are a holder of a pass.

This is the responsibility of the club to ensure their mentors have their entry passes and club mentors outside of those involved with the participating teams are asked don’t come to the gate unless you have a pass.

It’s sad that the young participants will not have the big crowds and the excitement usually generated by underage county finals; usually, Castle Road is a hub of excitement on day such as these.

We must be thankful that the county board made the decision to ensure these young played got their chance to play their finals and we wish each and every one of the players the best of luck, enjoy the occasion and the buzz that playing in a county final brings.