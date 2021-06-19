Cork's Michael Winters and Jody Townend back in the limelight

“We showed her the race before and she danced around a little bit. Next time we might not show her the race before, but look, she is well-bred. Chris (O’Donovan) is our amateur jockey and he knows her very well. He works hard with the horses. He claims 7lb and we were delighted he got his turn. She could be retired after this summer, I’d imagine, unless she turns the corner.”
On the other hand, Love had to dig deep in the Prince of Wales Stakes to see off Audarya by a diminishing half a length. It was her first run of the season, and she will be heading to Paris later in the year for a tilt at Europe’s premier race the Prix de L’arc de Triomphe.