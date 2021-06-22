Cork City is the biggest club in Ireland and should be winning trophies

WHILE there has been a significant change in the dugout in recent weeks, Cork City women’s captain Becky Cassin insists there will be no change to her side’s immediate aim.

After initially taking over from former manager Rónán Collins on an interim basis, Paul Farrell has now been given the role until the end of the season.

“We all had an idea that that was going to be the case but nothing changes. Our direction is still the same, we want to be winning games,” enthused Cassin.

The midfielder believes it was the right decision to give Farrell the job for the rest of the campaign and even though he will likely implement his own ideas, Cassin insists it’s up to the players now to put in the performances to get some wins on the board.

City’s three-week-long midseason break ends this Saturday afternoon when they travel to Shelbourne and Cassin is hoping their nine-game winless run, which sees them bottom of the table, will soon come to a conclusion also.

“Paul knows us all, he knows the way we want to play and he understands the club, he knows it inside out so at the moment he is the right man for the job and we will keep working hard and hopefully start performing for him,” she added.

“The rest of the season will be tough, there’s no doubt about it but with Paul being confirmed now as the manager hopefully it is a bit of stability for us and we can pick up our performances from here.

“Rónán had been superb, the things he had done from the academy through to the senior team so he is a loss.

“We have been disappointed. We’re not going to make excuses for ourselves, it just hasn’t been good enough.

Individually and collectively we just haven’t done our jobs as best as we can. We are playing for a huge club. Cork City is the biggest club in the country in men’s and women’s football and it deserves to be winning trophies.

“We have been disappointed but we know we have so much more to give. We have a responsibility to represent this club as best as we can and that’s what we are going to do in the second half of the season.

“The break was nice, to be honest, it was probably the longest break I’ve ever had.

“It was a good opportunity to go away, get some time away from each other and reflect on the first few games. Now we want to come back and start again.

“I’m confident in myself and in the other girls that we can all start performing together.

“It’s a tough game to come back with against Shels but we will do our best to get a result in every game we play.”