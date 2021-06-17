Wilton ladies show their intent with big win over rivals Douglas Hall in the CWSSL

Wilton 8

Douglas Hall 2

WILTON recorded their second big win in the GE Healthcare CWSSL Senior Premier league with an 8-2 win over Douglas Hall at Pat Bowdren Park last Wednesday evening, five goals coming in a 15 minute spell late in the second half in what was up to then a closely contested game.

Matches between these two teams have always been very close and tough encounters with this evenings match being no exception, with play continuously going from end to end in an entertaining league match.

Wilton opened their account in the 6th minute when Carys Johnson dummied the keeper and found the back of the net from 12 yards, with the home side having two good chances shortly after falling to Zoe Murphy and Johnson which were covered by Niamh Ryan in the Douglas goal.

However, the sides were level in the 15th minute when Alison O’Connell’s shot on goal was initially blocked by Wilton keeper Ailbhe Moloney only to gather the rebound and guide the ball into the net from six yards.

Alison O'Connell of Douglas Hall and Eleanor Stritch of Wilton tussle for possession in the GE Healthcare CWSSL Senior Womens Premier league match at Pat Bowdren Park. Picture: Howard Crowdy

Douglas’ joy did not last as within two minutes the home side regained the lead when Deirdre Calanan’s shot from the corner of the area went past Ryan, with the keeper also having to be sharp to cover from an advancing Lydia Looney and a deflected effort from Laura Lynch to keep her team in the match.

Douglas Hall had a good chance in the 38th minute only for O’Connell’s effort from the corner of the area flashing across the goal with keeper Moloney managing to get her fingertips on the ball to clear.

However, Wilton extended their lead in the 42nd minute when Emma O’Connor’s free kick from 25 yards sailed over Ryan to give the home side a 3-1 lead at half time.

Wilton were awarded a penalty in the 46th minute which was brilliantly saved by Ryan which spurred Douglas on as they looked to get back into the game.

Chances fell to Maggie Duncliffe and Rebecca Walsh but they couldn’t get the all important shot on goal as the Wilton defence held firm.

It got worse for the visitors as Melissa Finn rounded the keeper in the 63rd minute adding a fourth, while at the other end Kadie Lambe’s effort went inches over the crossbar, with another chance came when a defender almost flicked he ball into her own net only to cover by Wilton’s keeper.

Douglas Hall keeper Ryan produced yet another excellent save from O’Connor’s long range effort, but could not stop Lynch’s 25 yard shot which went right through a packed penalty area in the 75th minute.

Four minutes later Wilton were awarded their second penalty of the evening with O’Connor making no mistake from 12 yards.

Alison O'Connell of Douglas Hall is tackled by zoe Murphy of Wilton during the CWSSL Senior Womens Premier league match at Pat Bowdren Park. Picture: Howard Crowdy

Douglas pressed forward, Christina O’Callaghan’s effort going wide, Stacey Paul O’Regan’s free kick flashing across the 6 yard box and another free kick which was cleared by Wilton before the home added another two goals in the space of a minute from Johnson and Eleanor Stritch Douglas Hall did managed to grab a consolation second goal two minutes into injury time from Kadie Lambe, but Wilton had the game well and truly won at that stage.

Wilton: Ailbhe Moloney, Grace O’Driscoll, Niamh O’Regan, Deirdre Calanan, Zoe Murphy, Emma O’Connor, Lydia Looney, Barbara O’Connell, Laura Lynch, Carys Johnson, Eleanor Stritch, Jenny Coughlan, Liz O’Connor, Ava Ronan, Nora Dennehy, Melissa Finn

Douglas Hall: Niamh Ryan, Rachel Compagno, Megan Dennehy, Michelle Condon, Amy McCarthy, Stacey Paul O’Regan, Claire Cooney, Rebecca Walsh, Maggie Duncliffe, Alison O’Connell, Katie Long, Carrissa Murphy, Kadie Lambe, Christina O’Callaghan, Sarah Scalon, Sarah McCarthy. Referee: Pat Cronin.