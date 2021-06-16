Talented youngster Cathal Heffernan signs first professional contract with Cork City

CATHAL Heffernan has signed his first professional contract with Cork City FC.

Hefferan, the son of Olympians Rob and Marian Hefferan, recently spent time training in Italy with Serie A giants Juventus, Atalanta, Roma and AC Milian. However, the 16-year-old committed his future to City on Tuesday.

Under new rules, players are no longer allowed sign to soccer clubs in Britain under they're 18.

Cathal Heffernan signing for Cork City.

The Republic of Ireland U16 international joined City in January 2019 after leaving his schoolboy club Ringmahon Rangers.

Speaking about his decision, Cathal said: “I am very pleased to sign my first professional contract. I would like to thank all of the coaches who have worked with me up to this point. I am really looking forward to getting back playing again in the near future.”

Liam Kearney, City’s Head of Academy, welcomed the news.

“Cathal is a very promising young player, and we are delighted that he has signed back with the club. The pathway from the academy to the first team is well-established, and Cathal is another player with the potential to have a big future in the game.

"We are working hard to build our academy and being able to offer professional contracts to promising young players is another important step in the right direction.”