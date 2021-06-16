Wed, 16 Jun, 2021 - 22:20

Talented youngster Cathal Heffernan signs first professional contract with Cork City

Promising 16-year-old has recently been training with Serie A clubs
Talented youngster Cathal Heffernan signs first professional contract with Cork City

Cathal Heffernan in action against Daniel Cefala of Australia in an U15 international in 2020. Picture: Seb Daly/Sportsfile

Graham Cummins

CATHAL Heffernan has signed his first professional contract with Cork City FC. 

Hefferan, the son of Olympians Rob and Marian Hefferan, recently spent time training in Italy with Serie A giants Juventus, Atalanta, Roma and AC Milian. However, the 16-year-old committed his future to City on Tuesday.

Under new rules, players are no longer allowed sign to soccer clubs in Britain under they're 18.

Cathal Heffernan signing for Cork City.
Cathal Heffernan signing for Cork City.

The Republic of Ireland U16 international joined City in January 2019 after leaving his schoolboy club Ringmahon Rangers.

Speaking about his decision, Cathal said: “I am very pleased to sign my first professional contract. I would like to thank all of the coaches who have worked with me up to this point. I am really looking forward to getting back playing again in the near future.” 

Liam Kearney, City’s Head of Academy, welcomed the news. 

“Cathal is a very promising young player, and we are delighted that he has signed back with the club. The pathway from the academy to the first team is well-established, and Cathal is another player with the potential to have a big future in the game. 

"We are working hard to build our academy and being able to offer professional contracts to promising young players is another important step in the right direction.”

Read More

Paul Farrell to manage Cork City Women's squad for the rest of the season

More in this section

Manchester City File Photo Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City handed Tottenham trip in Premier League opener 
FAI Cup qualifying draw see Ringmahon at home to Crumlin, while College Corinthians get a bye FAI Cup qualifying draw see Ringmahon at home to Crumlin, while College Corinthians get a bye
Zebre v Munster - Guinness PRO14 Rainbow Cup. Ireland Squad Confirmed for Vodafone Summer Series with Munster stars Coombes and Wycherley named in the 37 man squad
cork soccer
Craig Casey, Chris Farrell, Niall Scannell, Jack O'Donoghue and Andrew Conway celebrate after a try 11/6/2021

Munster rugby matches on RTÉ and TG4 under deal for new league

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

The fabric of Cork city since 1860 The fabric of Cork city since 1860
Recognising the unsung heroes Recognising the unsung heroes
Birthday tradition Diabetes and kids' parties: You can have your cake and eat it

Latest

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more