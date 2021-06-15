Foley’s brace of goals rubberstamps Delanys win over Newmarket in the Junior B Hurling Championship

Delanys 2-15

Newmarket 1-6

A clinical attacking display allowed Delanys better Newmarket in the 2020 Cork County Junior B Hurling Championship (Divisional) quarter final played at a sunsplashed Mournerabbey.

With the action deferred last autumn owing to Covid and the close of the GAA scene, this offered the opportunity for both sides to build from divisional success ahead of the 2021 championships.

Naturally, the teams on duty took a time to equate to a fast sliothar and hot temperatures, Newmarket strong down the middle only for Delanys to appear the more balanced combination with their touch more effective.

Following a closely contested opening half, Delanys made a bold statement during the closing 20 minutes, raising their game to levels where the Duhallow hopefuls failed to reach.

Crucially, Delanys held a cutting edge on the wings, none more so than corner forward Conor Foley on bagging a pair of goals early and late.

Foley’s initial strike inside two minutes gave Delanys the upperhand only for Newmarket to raise to the challenge through the efforts of Brendan Stack, Jamie Hayes and Niall Collins.

Points from Stephen Stokes and Paul Verling gave Newmarket encouragement only for Delanys to regroup in a productive spell and the accuracy of Kevin Foley helped secure a 1-7 to 0-5 advantage at half time.

The intense heat added to a stamina testing hour.

For a spell, Newmarket looked more energised on the restart, confirmed on a deft touch by Collins to goal that trimmed the arrears to three. However, the Delanys response proved both positive and effective, benefiting from the towering play of Vinny Keating, Roy Downey and Aaron Spriggs.

Upfront, Kevin Foley picked off points with regularity from both play and frees to put daylight between the sides.

Indeed on the run, the city boys ability to pick off scores stood out in a well organised passages of play.

And a rewarding outing was rubberstamped from Conor Foley’s second goal to secure a passage to the penultimate hurdle and a clash against Blarney or Midleton.

Scorers for Delanys: K Foley 0-12(0-8f), C Foley 2-0, P Finnegan, C McElhinney, R Downey 0-1 each.

Newmarket: N Collins 1-0, P Verling 0-3f, S McAulliffe(f), S Stokes, T O’Keeffe 0-1 each.

DELANYS: G Maher; D Carroll, S O’Connor, E O’Brien; V Keating, R Foley, G Hosford; R Downey, A Spriggs; K Foley, C McElhinney, C Peelo; D Kenneally, P Finnegan, C Foley.

Subs. N Foley for C McElhinney, G Spriggs for D Carroll, K Spriggs for P Finnegan.

NEWMARKET: B Newman; M O’Leary, B Stack, D Fitzpatrick; D Norton, J Hayes, P O’Brien; E Allen, S McAulliffe; N Barrett, N Collins, S Stokes; T O’Keeffe, R Stack, P Verling.

Subs. D Lynn for T O’Keeffe, M Kenneally for P O’Brien, D Quinlan for N Barrett.