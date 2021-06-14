Glen Rovers off to winning start in county leagues after defeat of Rockies

Glen Rovers had nine different scorers as they overcame Blackrock on Saturday evening in the opening round of the RedFM Hurling League 1A.

With there not being enough space in the fixtures calendar for traditional county leagues, teams are competing in league cups, with each eight-team section split into two groups of four, generally based on finishing positions in the 2019 leagues.

At Church Road, the Glen triumphed by 0-19 to 1-9 in what was a repeat of last year’s Co-op SuperStores Premier SHC final and they had points from Brian Moylan (four), Simon Kennefick, Conor Dorris (three each), Conor O’Sullivan, Dean Brosnan, Evan Murphy (two each) and Eoin Downey, Dave Noonan and Lee Quilligan. The Blackrock goal came from Mark O’Keeffe, cutting the gap to two points, 0-11 to 1-6, after the Glen had scored the first three points of the second half. Sarsfields and Newcestown are the other sides in group 1A, while in 1B St Finbarr’s and Midleton got off to winning starts on Sunday afternoon.

The Barrs, with Ronan Curran back at the helm, were 4-18 to 0-10 winners at home to Bride Rovers, with the goals coming from Ben Cunningham (two), Colm Keane and Scott Callanan.

Midleton, with Curran’s former Cork colleague Ben O’Connor as coach, enjoyed a 2-22 to 0-16 win away to Bishopstown, having led by 2-10 to 0-10 at half-time. Conor Lehane had seven points for the Magpies while Seán O’Meara and Cormac Beausang each scored 1-2. Paul Connaughton contributed three points with Aaron Mulcahy, Tommy O’Connell and Paul Haughney each getting two while Cian Farmer was on the scoresheet too.

Douglas are the early leaders in group 2A following a 1-26 to 0-22 win away to Killeagh on Saturday night, coming back from a 0-13 to 0-10 half-time deficit. Richard Murphy had the goal for the city side while Brian Turnbull, Mark Harrington and Killian O’Donovan were all among the points. Kanturk and Ballymartle are also in this section.

Ten points from Craig Hanafin, six of them from play, have Na Piarsaigh as the early leaders in group 2B after Sunday’s 1-23 to 1-13 win at home to Ballyhea. Pádraig Guest got the goal and five points while Kelvin Forde (three), Dayne Lee (two), Christopher Joyce, Kevin Moynihan and Keith Buckley all registered scores too. On Saturday night, this section had commenced in Newtownshandrum, with the home side and Erin’s Own sharing 34 points evenly between them.

In group 3A, Cloyne got off the mark with a 3-19 to 1-19 win away to Carrigtowhill. The visitors led by 1-12 to 0-9 at half-time, Noel Cahill with the goal, and he raised another green flag in the second half. The other two sides in that pool, Ballinhassig and Mallow, get their campaigns underway when they meet each other next Tuesday.

Watergrassill opened group 4A with a 1-16 to 1-14 win at home to Ballincollig as Shane O’Regan scored six points, Shane Óg O’Regan got three and Seán Desmond two with Paddy O’Regan notching 1-1 while Chris Healy, Paudie O’Leary, James McCarthy and Darie O’Leary all had points.

There were wins for Fermoy and Castlelyons in group 4B, over Carrigaline and Mayfield respectively. Shane Aherne found the net for Fermoy, who won by 1-15 to 1-14, while there was also just a point in the other game before Castlelyons won by 0-16 to 0-15. Alan Fenton top-scored for Castlelyons with ten points, four from play, while Dave Morrison and Eoin Maye each had two points and James Kearney and Mike Spillane weighed in as well.

Valley Rovers overcame Tracton by 2-18 to 0-14 in 5A, where Blarney were 0-22 to 0-14 winners against Meelin.

In group 5B, Dungourney beat Kildorrery by 2-22 to 0-13 while Inniscarra were victors against Milford by 2-24 to 0-10. Kilbrittain had goals from Tom Harrington and Morgan Madden in a 2-18 to 1-18 win at home to Aghada in group 6A, with Patrick O’Mahony and Philip Wall their chief point-scorers. St Catherine’s are up and running in 6B after winning by 3-15 to 1-18 away to Argideen Rangers.

Russell Rovers were 1-22 to 0-12 winners over Grenagh in 7A, while Midleton’s second team held off Ballygarvan to win by 1-13 to 0-11. Aghabullogue, who are preparing for the county IAHC final against Éire Óg, were in good form with a 6-17 to 3-14 win away to Douglas’s second team while the Glen’s intermediate side came out on top against their St Finbarr’s counterparts, 1-20 to 0-11 the final score in their favour.

The one exception to the eight-team rule is group 8, which has five sides. Barryroe sat out the weekend as Cloughduv and Sarsfields’ second team opened with wins. The Muskerry side were 3-20 to 4-12 winners at home to Castlemartyr while Sars beat Ballinhassig by 4-18 to 0-6.