The Glen Boxing Club has been and still remains a great servant to Cork boxing and its community

THE Glen Boxing Club on the North Ring Road was officially opened in 1981.

Today, the building, with its own car park, overlooks the sporting suburb of Blackpool and is a monument to some great men who have represented the club.

The unit, founded in 1916, lost its base in 1966 after half a century operating in Spring Lane.

Over the next fifteen years, the club moved from pillar to post, and at one stage, a version of the club was working out of the basement of St Brendan's Church situated in the Glen housing complex.

However, restless hearts were not happy and set about making plans to build a clubhouse.

A site was obtained from the City Council, money was raised and work began, and the Glen were back in business.

Many great men and women working on various committees did trojan work on behalf of the club.

Today this unit stands proud and is a testament to the endeavours of these members.

To date, it has housed many generations of Glen boxers and recent renovations have made improvements to Ireland's oldest boxing club.

While the building was under construction, a number of local tradesmen gave freely of their time and skills.

One of those was the current President of the unit. the very popular Michael O'Sullivan.

In recent years. Michael has headed up a hard-working committee under the Chairmanship of Anthony Connolly and has seen the club organise many big events.

The interior of the Glen is a tribute to the outstanding work of head coach Tom Kelleher.

He's the man who constantly maintains high standards of hygiene and cleanliness in every room in the club, which facilitates two floors.

Amongst the great occasions off recent time was last December when the Taoiseach Michael Martin visited the club.

During the pandemic restrictions, this was the first sporting club in the country to be visited by the Taoiseach.

On such a prestigious day, it was very appropriate that he was welcomed to the club by its President Mick O'Sullivan, a man who had worked on the roof during its construction 40 years earlier.

Prior to his departure, the Taoiseach, at the invitation of Tom Kelleher, signed the canvas of the ring. When the IABA National Convention took place in Cork in 2018, the night before the official convention, the Glen BC hosted a function for all visitors.

The IABA and delegates were treated to a great night.

Once again Dom O'Rourke led the IABA delegation and was welcomed by Mick O'Sullivan, while on another great occasion about 18 months ago, the Glen BC paid tribute to a man who had served the club with distinction for many years.

Here, the committee rolled out the red carpet to welcome John Martin, who was revealed at various stages over the years as instrumental in making sure that the club survived and the building was safeguarded at all time.

On the night, John Martin was accompanied by his wife, family and grandchildren.

He was the recipient of a presentation made on behalf of the club by its president Mick O'Sullivan.

He received a standing ovation and was acknowledged by all in the packed hall.

John Martin joined the club as a nine-year-old in 1947.

He won his first Irish juvenile title in 1952 and claimed a Youth belt in 1954.

A year later, he secured his third national title.

On the 23rd of March 1957 Marin was unlucky to lose on points to Crumlin BC light welter Mick Reed in his first Elite final at Dublin's National Stadium.

That year he also represented Ireland against Germany and made a winning debut in the green vest after defeating Werner Blum on points in Stuttgart.

Not long after that decision, he was hit in the eye by a sliotar during a hurling match which forced by a retirement at the height of his career.

As a clubman, Martin coached the Glen BC for 1975 to 1985 and held every office in the club including Chairman, Vice Charmain, Secretary and Treasurer.

He also served the Cork County Board as President for a number of years.

As a sportsman he excelled in other codes and won a Harty Cup medal with the North Mon 1955 and an Intermediate County Hurling medal with Glen Rovers in 1957.

His son Liam is chairman of the club today, further enhancing the link between hurling and boxing clubs.