FAI Cup qualifying draw see Ringmahon at home to Crumlin, while College Corinthians get a bye

THE FAI Cup qualifying round draw has been confirmed.
The qualifying round for the 2021 FAI Cup will contain six fixtures with six teams receiving a bye to the first round.
All matches are set to be played on the week ending Sunday, July 11 with a winner to be decided on the day.
Dates and kick-off times will be confirmed at a later date.
FAI Cup - 2021 Qualifying Round Draw:
Maynooth University Town v Bonagee United; Kilnamanagh v Home Farm; Fairview Rangers v Athenry FC; Ringmahon Rangers v Crumlin United; Oliver Bond Celtic v Killester; Donnycarney St. Mochtas v Cockhill Celtic.
Malahide United, Banger GGFC, St. Kevin's Boys, College Corinthians, Liffey Wanderers, Usher Celtic.