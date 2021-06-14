FAI Cup qualifying draw see Ringmahon at home to Crumlin, while College Corinthians get a bye

THE FAI Cup qualifying round draw has been confirmed.

The qualifying round for the 2021 FAI Cup will contain six fixtures with six teams receiving a bye to the first round.

All matches are set to be played on the week ending Sunday, July 11 with a winner to be decided on the day.

Dates and kick-off times will be confirmed at a later date.

FAI Cup - 2021 Qualifying Round Draw:

Maynooth University Town v Bonagee United; Kilnamanagh v Home Farm; Fairview Rangers v Athenry FC; Ringmahon Rangers v Crumlin United; Oliver Bond Celtic v Killester; Donnycarney St. Mochtas v Cockhill Celtic.

Byes:

Malahide United, Banger GGFC, St. Kevin's Boys, College Corinthians, Liffey Wanderers, Usher Celtic.