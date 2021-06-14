Mon, 14 Jun, 2021 - 15:35

FAI Cup qualifying draw see Ringmahon at home to Crumlin, while College Corinthians get a bye

Roy Long, Ringmahon Rangers, Brendan Lee, Killester Dunnycarney.

Noel O’Sullivan

THE FAI Cup qualifying round draw has been confirmed.

The qualifying round for the 2021 FAI Cup will contain six fixtures with six teams receiving a bye to the first round.

All matches are set to be played on the week ending Sunday, July 11 with a winner to be decided on the day. 

Dates and kick-off times will be confirmed at a later date.

FAI Cup - 2021 Qualifying Round Draw:

Maynooth University Town v Bonagee United; Kilnamanagh v Home Farm; Fairview Rangers v Athenry FC; Ringmahon Rangers v Crumlin United; Oliver Bond Celtic v Killester; Donnycarney St. Mochtas v Cockhill Celtic.

Byes:

Malahide United, Banger GGFC, St. Kevin's Boys, College Corinthians, Liffey Wanderers, Usher Celtic.

