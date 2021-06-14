Sulky riders and fans enjoy a great day in the sunshine at Dunmanway Harness Races

THEY say on a fine day you can see Florida from Goleen in West Cork and owners from both had winners at the Dunmanway Harness Races on Sunday.

The IHRA Apprentice Championship third leg was a four runner affair but was a cracking contest.

Silvano Bello set the early fractions from Dinah Washington and Vallanzana.

Heading out on the final circuit Dedicace De Rhuys with Jamie Hurley joined in and led turning for home and won going away from Dinah Washington.

The winner is owned by John O'Sullivan from Goleen.

IB Flo Jo a regally bred three year-old took Grade G Pace.

Panarc led for the opening two laps but gave way to Darkhill John J, who looked a winner but Donal Murphy cajoled IB Flo Jo to the front in the shadow of the post to win by a head.

There was an 8 race card of sulky racing at Ballabuidhe Race Track, Dunmanway today, with spectators taking full advantage of the sunshine on the hottest day of the year so far. The winner of the 6th race was 'Llwyns Delight' owned and trained by John Manning, pictured with his son Ryan, driving, his children Abi and Callum and co-trainer Michael Shanahan. Picture: Andy Gibson.

The winner is owned in partnership by the Murphy Bros (IB Stables) and Florida based Bill Donovan, who has been instrumental in the development of harness racing and breeding through The Red John Memorial and the Invest in Ourselves breeding program.

Driver Jamie Hurly took the driving honors on the day weighing in with two winning drives.

In the Grade F & E pace IB Felicity Hail Spartacus and Brywins Magician were the pace setters.

Heading on the final circuit Brywins Magician led with Oakwood Maestro looming large.

On the run in Oakwood Maestro got the better in the duel and ran out a four length winner giving Hurley his second winner having won the Apprentice Trot earlier in the day.

Racing opened with a four runner Grade G & F Trot.

Highland Princess having her first outing in handicap company led for the opening lap but was headed by Banderillero Piya.

Going out on the final circuit all three were still closely grouped.

Turning for home Highland Princess made a slight mistake loosing her gait for a few strides allowing Destin De Larre to challenge and head the leader getting up to win by a neck.

A win for the Kerry based Quill family who were also on the score sheet with Awesome Dude who was unlucky in running last week but no mistake this week having three lengths to spare over race favorite On Top Big C.

Not to be outdone the Limerick raiders collected two wins.

John Moloney, who is Limerick by birth but based in Broadford, Clare drove his own Pan Cam Income to land the Grade G1 Pace.

Quickly out in front he was not for catching and ten lengths was the winning margin.

The top grade pace saw Llywns delight make light of a 40 yard handicap swooping the fields on the second circuit and holding off the fast finishing Supreme Sunshine.

The winner is owned by John Manning Jnr from Limerick and driven by his son Ryan.

Brutenor has been knocking on the door in his last few runs and an ease in the handicap saw him beat last week's winner Devoument Absolu.

Patrick Hill was in the driving seat and the winner is trained at Hillside farms by his father Pete.

Racing continues next Saturday again at Dunmanway.