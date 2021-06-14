Three reasons Cork hurlers were swept aside by Galway in the fourth quarter

Cathal Mannion’s switch:

The introduction of David Burke as a substitute for Adrian Tuohey Galway in the 48th minute saw the 2017 All-Ireland-winning captain go to midfield, allowing Cathal Mannion to move to centre-forward.

He had an immediate impact as he scored two points in the space of three minutes before their equalising goal.

While he was unlucky to see another effort waved wide, he scored the crucial third goal – set up Burke – on 63 minutes to make it 3-21 to 2-21 for the Tribesmen.

Goals balance is tilted:

Cork’s two first-half goals to go in leading by 2-12 to 0-12 at half-time brought Cork to a total of 18 green flags in four and a half games with just one conceded, and that in injury time of the first match against Waterford.

However, the second half was a goal-free zone for the home side – there was no clear-cut opportunity – while the tally of goals against quadrupled in the space of 34 minutes as Galway struck for three, meaning all five goals came at the Blackrock end.

It’s always dangerous to apply too much recency bias rather than looking at the league as a whole, but it’s something of a concern for the form to turn in the last match before the championship.

Experience:

Being able to bring on someone like David Burke was an option the youthful Cork side didn’t have and the only way that they can gain experience is through learning from episodes like this.

However, when Galway had the upper hand in the second half, Cork could have slowed things down and tried to puncture the momentum.