Mon, 14 Jun, 2021 - 09:40

Three reasons Cork hurlers were swept aside by Galway in the fourth quarter

Rebels looked the part for much of Sunday's league game until late fadeout
Three reasons Cork hurlers were swept aside by Galway in the fourth quarter

Conor Cooney of Galway shoots to score his side's second goal despite the attention of Mark Coleman of Cork. Picture: Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

Denis Hurley

Cathal Mannion’s switch:

The introduction of David Burke as a substitute for Adrian Tuohey Galway in the 48th minute saw the 2017 All-Ireland-winning captain go to midfield, allowing Cathal Mannion to move to centre-forward. 

He had an immediate impact as he scored two points in the space of three minutes before their equalising goal.

While he was unlucky to see another effort waved wide, he scored the crucial third goal – set up Burke – on 63 minutes to make it 3-21 to 2-21 for the Tribesmen.

Goals balance is tilted:

Cork’s two first-half goals to go in leading by 2-12 to 0-12 at half-time brought Cork to a total of 18 green flags in four and a half games with just one conceded, and that in injury time of the first match against Waterford.

However, the second half was a goal-free zone for the home side – there was no clear-cut opportunity – while the tally of goals against quadrupled in the space of 34 minutes as Galway struck for three, meaning all five goals came at the Blackrock end. 

It’s always dangerous to apply too much recency bias rather than looking at the league as a whole, but it’s something of a concern for the form to turn in the last match before the championship.

Experience:

Being able to bring on someone like David Burke was an option the youthful Cork side didn’t have and the only way that they can gain experience is through learning from episodes like this. 

However, when Galway had the upper hand in the second half, Cork could have slowed things down and tried to puncture the momentum.

Read More

Accessing the positives and negatives for the Cork hurlers after the league

More in this section

Cork basketball community mourns the loss of hugely popular Billy Coffey Cork basketball community mourns the loss of hugely popular Billy Coffey
Daniel Dineen and Boidu Sayeh 12/6/2021 Cork footballers avoid relegation after an incredible shootout in the Páirc
Cork City's Laura Shine hits the net for Ireland U19s Cork City's Laura Shine hits the net for Ireland U19s
cork gaa
Christian Eriksen File Photo

Denmark star Christian Eriksen in stable condition after collapsing on the pitch

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

The fabric of Cork city since 1860 The fabric of Cork city since 1860
Recognising the unsung heroes Recognising the unsung heroes
Birthday tradition Diabetes and kids' parties: You can have your cake and eat it

Latest

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more