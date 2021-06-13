Sun, 13 Jun, 2021 - 16:55

Drop in Cork performance in final stages leaves Kieran Kingston disappointed

"We were outplayed, 1-7 to 0-3, in the remainder of the game and that was disappointing.”
Jack O'Connor celebrates Cork's second half, which helped to give the Rebels a six-point half-time lead. Photo by Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

Denis Hurley

HAVING had such a commanding lead early in the second half, a five-point loss left Cork manager Kieran Kingston less than happy by the end of the game.

Given that Waterford had defeated Tipperary, a win would have given Cork top spot in the Division 1 Group A table but, such were the fine margins, defeat meant that the Rebels ended up in fifth, edged out of fourth by Limerick on scoring-difference.

“We’re disappointed,” Kingston said.

“We played really well in the first half to put ourselves in a great position and then, having not played as well in the second half, we were still two points up in the 57th minute.

“But then we were outplayed, 1-7 to 0-3, in the remainder of the game and that was disappointing.”

The reason for such a severe turnaround weren’t immediately apparent, though Kingston felt that the high level of necessary changes to the team in the second half didn’t help matters.

“We’ll have to look back at it and see,” he said.

We made changes because fellas were coming back from injury and players were tiring out there in those conditions, they had a lot of miles up on a very hot day, the same as Galway made their changes.

“We had to get game-time into some lads from the point of view of that and keeping injuries in mind.

“I’m not saying for a second that that was the cause of it, we’ll have to look properly and see why we lost our shape totally in that last 10 minutes.”

MIXED

Defeat means that Cork end their five-game league campaign with two wins, a draw and two losses, though the latter came in the final two matches. 

Nevertheless, Kingston didn’t feel that that added up to a poor league overall for his side.

“I don’t think so,” he said.

“The league is finished tonight and we’ve parked it, we had a meeting inside in the dressing room and it’s all about championship now.

“It would have been great if we had won, we’d have topped the division, which would have been super. By losing, we didn’t, but I think every team will be focused on championship now from today.”

