Aoife Twohig points the way for Cork U16 camogie side over Tipperary

Cork 6-15 Tipperary 2-12

GOALS proved the difference as Cork cruised past Tipperary in the opening group game in the Tesco All-Ireland U16A championship at a sun-drenched Castle Road on Sunday.

Cork hit four goals in the opening half playing with the aid of the breeze that helped cool all those in attendance.

In the second half, they kept the scoreboard ticking over as they continuously troubled the Tipperary defence.

Fiona Twohig was impressive as she notched up eight points, all from play, while full-forward Emily O’Donoghue and Grainne O’Mahony hit two goals each as the young Rebels got the best possible start to a campaign that will see Waterford provide their next opposition.

A close opening quarter saw the sides level on two occasions. A goal from Grainne Finn came after a Tipperary defender deflected the ball to the net.

Grainne O'Mahony added a second as Tipp stayed in touch with points but a blistering second quarter saw Cork hit three goals without reply.

The third dispatched to the net from the penalty spot by Grainne O'Mahony and with Emily O'Donoghue also finding the net it was 4-6 to 1-7 in Cork's favour at the break.

Tipperary battled hard through the second half.

A Celine Guinan goal from the penalty spot gave them a glimmer of hope but with Fiona Twohig leading the way up front ably assisted by Emily O'Donoghue who grabbed their fifth goal and one from substitute Ellen Crowley, the result was never in doubt.

Scorers for Cork: F Twohig 0-8, E O Donoghue 2-1, G O’ Mahony 2-1 (1-0 pen), G Finn, E Crowley 1-0 each, C Sheehan 0-3 (0-1 f), S Sheehan 0-3, A Fitzgerald 0-1.

Tipperary: C Guinan 1-6 (0-5 f), D Ryan 1-2, L Flannery 0-2, A Fitzgerald K Francombe 0-1 each.

CORK: A Brislane; A O’ Sullivan, S Hurley, E Cantillon; M Condon, K Goulding, E Sheehan; E Duignan, A Fitzgerald; G O’Mahony, F Twohig, S Sheehan, C Sheehan, E O’Donoghue, G Finn.

Subs: C O’Donoghue for E Cantillon (21), A O’Neill for E Duignan (35), G O’Neill for G O’Mahony (53), E Crowley for E O'Donoghue (59), M De Burca for C Sheehan (58), J Sheehy for G Finn (58), A McCarthy for F Twohig (58) B O’Shaughnessey for A Fitzgerald (61).

TIPPERARY: K Meehan; L Purcell, S Heffernan, P Quirke; A Ryan, N Franks, R O’Mara; E Horgan, K Fercombe; D Ryan (Boherlane), K Ralph, D Ryan (Annacarty); A Fitzgerald, I Corbett, C Guinan.

Subs: H Cleere for R O’ Mara (26), L Flannery for I Corbett (41), J Heffernan for K Ralph (53), M Purcell for E Hogan (55).

Referee: Justin Heffernan (Wexford).