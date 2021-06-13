Cork boss Ephie Fitzgerald delighted with attitude of players in win over Donegal

CORK are through to the Lidl Ladies NFL final where they will face Dublin in two weeks time.

It came after their hard-fought win over Donegal and manager Ephie Fitzgerald was full of praise for his side in what was a superb game of football.

“No doubt it was a great game to watch as it ebbed and flowed all through.

"We got off to a great start and went 2-2 to no score up in four minutes, but then we conceded two what I would consider sloppy goals.

“It was level then after 15 minutes or so, we pulled away then by five or six and they came back again with another goal.

"We were level at the break and we were going to be playing against the wind in the second-half so we were up against it a bit.

“We made a few changes and I thought the girls showed great character, particularly in the second-half when we needed it.

"We created some good goal scoring chances and took two in that half as well as hitting the bar twice and having another blocked.

“We were creating chances, breaking quickly and tightened up defensively and ran out worthy winners in the end I think.

“We will have another competitive game now in two week time and that will be two weeks before the championship starts so that will be good for us.

"But we have won a number of leagues in the last few years and we haven't won the championship.

“We have geared our training towards the championship and at times we have looked a bit leggy, but we have trained very, very hard over the last number of weeks.

"We took a chance we would be competitive, which we were and that was a very good Donegal side out there.

“They have big, strong powerful players and have a very good forward line.

"But we got a goal at the start of the second-half and dominated for 20 minutes or so from there.

“Possibly took a few shots towards the end we wouldn't be happy with but all in all very happy with the result and the overall play of the girls.

"The bench played a part too and the likes of Meabh Cahalane, Clare O'Leary and Eimear Scally all did very well when they came on.

“We can look forward to the final now in two weeks time, which will be another tough game for us,” concluded Ephie.