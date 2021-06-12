Colin Healy: We got what we deserved.  We were very poor...

CORK CITY manager Colin Healy felt his side got what they deserved after their defeat 2-0 to Cabinteely in front of 600 supporters at Turner's Cross on Friday night.

There was a lot of opportunism before the game with supporters being allowed into the stadium for the first time this season but defeat now means that City are second bottom of the First Division and are seven points off the play-offs.

Speaking after the defeat, the City boss was very honest in assessing his side’s performance.

“I thought it was very very, poor. We stayed with the same system. They were 4-4-2. We had a lot of possession in the back and we didn't do much with it," Healy said.

"The mistake we gave away for the goal, listen, it's probably something that's happening every week with us, and we got punished for it. And I thought in the second half, we were very very poor, and we didn’t deserve anything from the game.

“If I’m being totally honest, it comes down to the final third. The ball is either overplayed, or it goes out for a corner, or it’s gone over the bar. Tonight, it just wasn’t good enough and it showed. It didn’t look like we were going to score tonight.

Picture: Eddie O'Hare

“It could be confidence. We keep saying they are young lads. They're not young lads, they are 21 years of age.

They can’t keep saying they are young lads. Lads have to step up and take a small bit of responsibility.

"I know it’s hard. Putting the ball in the back in the net. It’s a hard thing to do but the players need to be better.”

BOO BOYS

Despite boos from some of the City fans towards the end of the game, Healy was delighted to see supporters back in the ground and could understand their frustration.

The City manager knows the expectations from the fans and that the team have to continue to work hard to push up the table.

“It’s great to have them back. We just wish we could have given them a lot more. I just thought that we weren’t good enough tonight. There wasn’t that bite that is normally there with us and that was the biggest disappointment.

“I heard it (the booing).

That’s what happens in Cork. If you get beaten and you don’t put it in, you get that.

"That’s what happens and these players are going to have to deal with it. We have to keep working hard. We keep working hard and hope that it will turn.”

Cian Bargary and George Heaven were both forced off with injuries.

Healy is doubtful Bargary will be available for selection anytime soon but is unsure if Heaven’s injury will be long-term.

With the transfer windowing opening in July, Healy is keen to add some new faces to his squad to strengthens his side's chances of improving their league form.

“Bagsy (Bargary) got injured. I think it’s his shoulder and I think it could be serious. It could be a couple of weeks.

Cork City fans Sasha and Gary McSweeney, Bishopstown. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

"I think George, it’s his thigh muscle as well. So, we will have a look at that one.

“We are looking. We are looking at the moment. I think it’s (new players) needed. And you can see that as well.

"Where the club are at, at the moment, we are down at the bottom, and from a club’s point of view, we are a very young team and that’s just where we are at the moment.

"We have got to build and it’s going to take time."