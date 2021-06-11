Kinsale golfer John Murphy is turning professional

KINSALE golfer John Muphy made the jump to the professional ranks, the Walker Cup golfer announced today that he’s made the move and is set to start on the Challenge Tour’s Open de Bretagne this month.

With wins in Ireland, Europe and the US, Murphy closes out his impressive amateur career. His first big win was in the Munster Boys back in 2016, and he followed that with wins in the Munster Students, the Mullingar Scratch Cup, the St Andrews Links Trophy and four wins on the US college circuit among others.

The Kinsale Golf Club member has signed with Dublin-based JMC Sports and will be managed by Emma O’Driscoll. Ballybunion native Emma is an elite amateur herself and JMC represents several golfers including Erik van Rooyen, Jonathan Yates and Tom McKibben.

O’Driscoll has been tracking Murphy’s progress and was delighted that he’ll be working with JMC. “John is a talented player and a fantastic role model for the game of golf. I have known him and his coach for a long time, I am excited to work with John and be part of this journey with him.”

READY

Murphy finished as a Louisville senior a few weeks ago, and the move to the professional ranks was expected. Like James Sugrue, Murphy is likely to spend the summer on the Challenge Tour and will target a high ranking to gain a tour card for next year.

He’ll also have one event on the PGA Tour next year, a college award in 2020 means that he’ll tee it up at the Byron Nelson Classic in Texas next year.

John Murphy with his parents Carmel and Owen, and coach Ian Stafford on his return after winning the St Andrew's Links Trophy in 2018. Picture: Niall O'Shea

Needless to say, he was delighted to announce the news on social media this afternoon.

“I am very lucky to have had the opportunity to represent Kinsale, Ireland and the University of Louisville over the last number of years.

“I could not be more thankful for the places I have seen, the people I have met, and support I have received as an amateur golfer. I can’t thank the people around me enough for helping me to reach this point.

I never thought I’d get to where I am, and the last few years have been a dream come true.”

Murphy, who has been known to proclaim that 'golf is hard' from time to time can look back on an impressive few years as an elite amateur, and he’s looking forward to the next stage.

“The journey so far has been a lot of fun and here’s hoping it only gets better. Excited to take the next step!”