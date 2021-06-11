MSL's league cups groups throw up some tasty ties 

THE Munster Senior League kicks off at the end of this month with games in the Keane Cup and Beamish Stout Junior League Cup.

The MSL will have a record number of teams competing across both senior and junior grades this season, with an extra division in both required to cater for the additional teams.

The league cup competitions for both senior and junior reverts to a round-robin series this year with some very tasty groups, a number of them already being dubbed ‘groups of death’.

The placings in each group reflect, for the most part, the league position where each team finished in their respective tables when the season was cancelled last month.

As a result, group 1 in the Keane Cup will feature premier sides Midleton, Avondale United, Cobh Wanderers, and College Corinthians, with one team to qualify for the quarter-finals.

There are four groups of four teams and four groups of five teams.

The numbers are even greater for the Junior League Cup competition with six groups of six teams and two groups of five for a total of 46 teams, six of them new teams.

Two teams will make it through from each group to a round of 16 with, again, group 1 being the junior group of death, featuring premier sides Douglas Hall, College Corinthians, Avondale United, Carrigaline United, Everton, and Leeds.

If teams can’t be separated by points at the end of the group games in both grades, each group will be decided by head to head, then goal difference, then goals scored.

KEANE CUP

Group 1: Midleton, Avondale United, Cobh Wdrs, College Cors.

Group 2: Rockmount, Ringmahon Rangers, Carrigaline United, UCC.

Group 3: St Mary’s, Douglas Hall, Blarney United, Castleview, Leeds.

Group 4: Leeside, Everton, Mayfield United, Park United.

Group 5: Kinsale, Bandon, Wilton United, Ballinhassig, Riverstown.

Group 6: Kanturk, Mallow, Buttevant, Fermoy, Kilworth.

Group 7: Youghal United, Carrigtwohill United Passage United, Pearse Celtic.

Group 8: Casement Celtic, Lakewood Athletic, Innisvilla, Tramore.

Quarter-finals: 1 v 8; 2 v 7; 3 v 6; 4 v 5.

Semi-finals: 1 or 8 v 4 or 5; 2 or 7 v 3 or 6.

JUNIOR LEAGUE CUP

Group 1: Carrigaline United, Everton, Avondale United, College Corinthians, Leeds, Douglas Hall.

Group 2: Ringmahon Rangers, Leeside, Crosshaven, St Mary’s, Youghal United, Carrigaline United.

Group 3: Passage, Everton United, Midleton, Fermoy, Cobh Wanderers, Wilton United.

Group 4: Park United, Kilreen Celtic, Blarney United, Mayfield United, Lakewood Athl College Corinthians Acc.

Group 5: Carrigaline United 3, Avondale United A, Glasheen, UCC Acc, Ballinhassig, Bandon.

Group 6: Riverstown, Pearse Celtic, Casement Celtic, Innishvilla, Macroom, Douglas Hall Athletic.

Group 7: Carrigtwohill United, Ballincollig, Kilreen Celtic B, Crosshaven B, Carrigaline United 4.

Group 8: Midleton 2, Castleview, Cobh Wanderers 2, Blarney United 2, St Mary’s 2.

Last 16: 1 (1) v 8 (2); 2 (1) v 7 (2); 3 (1) v 6 (2) 4 (1) v 5 (2), 6 (1) v 3 (2) 7 (1) v 2 (2) 8 (1) v 1 (2).

Quarter-finals: 1 (1) 8 (2) v 5 (1) 4 (2); 2 (1) 7 (2) v 6 (1) 3 (2); 3 (1) 6 (2) v 7 (1) 2 (2); 4 (1) 5 (2) v 8 (1) 1 (2).