CWSSL: Clodagh Noonan treble fires Park United to U15 win over Youghal

Youghal 1 Park United 5

A HAT-TRICK from Clodagh Noonan and a brace from teammate Olive Shirkie gave Park Utd a comfortable 5-1 win over Youghal on the opening series of games in the GE Healthcare CWSSL U15 Round 1 at Ardrath Park during the week.

This game burst into life from the very first minute, as the home side forced a corner within seconds of the start but amazingly found themselves a goal down moments later as Park Utd’s Olive Shirkie managed to intercept the corner kick and drove down the near side of the pitch, running the full length before slotting the ball past Claudia Conroy from the edge of the area for the opening score.

Two minutes later Youghal equalised when Park Utd keeper Laura Roche couldn't hold onto Sadhbh Kennedy’s shot from 20 yards only for Debbie Omorodion to capitalise and duly made no mistake from 10 yards.

The home side at this stage had managed to confine Park Utd in their own half as they looked for a second, with an effort from Kennedy being gathered by Roche, but it was Park Utd who were creating chances on the counter-attack, Noonan’s effort at the near post going inches wide as the visitors were now putting pressure on the home side.

Park Utd regained the lead in the ninth minute when Youghal keeper Conroy and Park Utd’s Noonan both ran towards a loose ball, the forward managing to get to the ball first and dodged Conroy's challenge and duly tapped the ball into an empty net.

By the 21st minute, Noonan scored her second as Shirkie’s cross from the near side found her on the edge of the area and duly found the back of the net from 15 yards.

BATTLING ON

Youghal made a valiant effort to get something out of the game and came forward in numbers in the final few minutes of the half with Park keeper Roche doing well to gather the ball ahead of both Omorodion and Cassia Boullier and was fortunate to see Ava Cashman’s goal-bound attempt from 20 yards blocked by one of her defenders as the half drew to a close.

Youghal continued to press forward early in the second half with Melissa Lefek’s crosses from the far side causing some problems for the Park Utd defence who managed to scramble the danger away on a few occasions.

However, despite Youghal’s efforts, they found themselves 4-1 down in the 46th minute when Noonan weaved past two defenders and netted from inside the area giving substitute keeper Grace Herbert no chance.

Despite Youghal’s best efforts from Omorodion, Lefek and Abbie Daly in the final stages, they couldn’t get a shot on goal as the visitors' defence held firm.

The visitors managed to add a fifth courtesy of Shirkie in the 64th minute capping a good return to competitive football for Park Utd after the forced layoff.

Youghal, who played against Park Utd in the GE Healthcare CWSSL U15 Round 1 match at Ardrath Park recently. Picture: Howard Crowdy

YOUGHAL: Claudia Conroy, Grace Herbert, Elin Jones, Vivian Amosu, Ufuoma Ajakari, Amy Lyons, Sadhbh Kennedy, Cassia Boullier, Ava Cashman, Rachel Phillips, Debbie Omorodion, Melissa Lefek, Taylor Jones, Abbie Daly.

PARK UNITED: Laura Roche, Gemma Slattery, Abbey Hanley, Meabh Quirke, Sophie Browne, Grace Duggan, Beatrice Motherway, Clodagh Noonan, Olive Shirkie, Marie Kenneally, Ella O’Flynn, Grace Ahern, Kate Fitzgerald.

Referee:

Bryan Forde.