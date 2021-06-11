From Twitter to corner-forward, Glenville John O'Connor answers the call at junior C

GLENVILLE stalwart John O'Connor thought his championship days were over.

However, despite a busy schedule as the club PRO and driving force behind their Glenville to Croke Park Challenge 2021, a fundraiser for their new astro facility, the 51-year-old had to pull back on his boots this week.

Apologies, have to interrupt this Twitter feed, I'm needed on the pitch .

I'll update the result as soon as the match finishes.

Now to set a new record of oldest player to play championship for Glenville at 51

🙏 for me... — Glenville GAA Club (@GlenvilleGAA) June 9, 2021

Glenville's third team had won a quarter-final against Lisgoold last season, but the semi-final against Midleton's second team had been on hold since. With Covid restrictions on playing games lifted since June Bank Holiday Monday, they hosted that Imokilly divisional championship tie on Wednesday.

Unfortunately, they were beaten 3-8 to 0-4, but O'Connor set a club record as the oldest Glenville footballer to feature in championship.

A well earned break from his corner forward birth and keeping tabs on the scoreline. Multitasking at its finest. Our PRO John o Connor #JuniorCfootball pic.twitter.com/f1ekRLu2WE — Glenville GAA Club (@GlenvilleGAA) June 9, 2021

He's also involved in the Cork Masters Football squad, with All-Ireland competitions for over40s pencilled in for September.