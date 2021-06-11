Fri, 11 Jun, 2021 - 09:45

From Twitter to corner-forward, Glenville John O'Connor answers the call at junior C

Club PRO had to abandon his social media duties to fill in for the East Cork club aged 51
John O'Connor of Glenville GAA Club. Picture: Brian Lougheed

Eamonn Murphy

GLENVILLE stalwart John O'Connor thought his championship days were over.

However, despite a busy schedule as the club PRO and driving force behind their Glenville to Croke Park Challenge 2021, a fundraiser for their new astro facility, the 51-year-old had to pull back on his boots this week.

Glenville's third team had won a quarter-final against Lisgoold last season, but the semi-final against Midleton's second team had been on hold since. With Covid restrictions on playing games lifted since June Bank Holiday Monday, they hosted that Imokilly divisional championship tie on Wednesday. 

Unfortunately, they were beaten 3-8 to 0-4, but O'Connor set a club record as the oldest Glenville footballer to feature in championship.

He's also involved in the Cork Masters Football squad, with All-Ireland competitions for over40s pencilled in for September.

Get on the road to Croker to raise funds for Glenville's new pitch

