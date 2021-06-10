Joy for Berehaven Golf Club in the Jimmy Bruen Shield

“YOU cannot imagine how good it feels. It’s the best moment of my life.”

That was the reaction of Declan Dunne moments after the winning the AIG Jimmy Bruen Shield for Berehaven Golf Club. The small West Cork club defied the odds to win the national title on a windy day in Donegal Golf Club.

Dunne and his partner Luke O’Sullivan sealed the winning point for Berehaven and O’Sullivan too was delighted with the win, and what it means for golf in the area.

“There’s a pile of kids playing, and hopefully more kids and adults will follow," O’Sullivan added, when speaking about the club. “Most people don’t even know where we’re from. So many people said how far away we are. It’s unbelievable.”

Berehaven were up against Baltinglass in the All-Ireland final, and the West Cork side put on a great display of golf to win 3.5-1.5 in the five match final. Seamus Spencer and Brendan O’Driscoll won their match on the 15th green while Chris Downey and David Kelly secured a win with an impressive 6&5 win.

Liam Hanley and Gavin Power lost their match and the final pairing Dean Hegarty and Lorcan Harrington were called in after the win was secured.

It was a first national title for Berehaven and team captain Joe O’Neill was delighted with the win.

“I can't even describe how much this means to all of us, words can't describe it,” said Joe as he accepted the trophy. “We've been put down I don't know how many times, because of where we’re from and the size of our club. All I can say is that we are a small club with a big heart and I think that showed today.”

He added a few words for the hosts and the organisers, the staging of the finals were a bit later than originally planned but Berehaven weren’t complaining.

“I’d like to thank Donegal Golf Club, the course was Immaculate. Golf Ireland have done an absolutely amazing job in organising the event. Obviously with the restrictions it's a lot different and there's a lot more work goes into it.”