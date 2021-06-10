Paudie Palmer: After taking a punch to the face will Cork hurlers stick to the plan?

SATURDAY evening involved another visit to the TV stadium to listen to some punditry expertise which would be followed by viewing the latest hurling installment of Cork and Limerick.

The TV boys told those of us, who needed to be informed, of a number of situations to watch out for.

Firstly, Limerick needed to win this one as they had failed to demolish their three previous opponents.

Next Cork, with the new plan of playing it through the lines (if you haven’t the lingo, you are at nothing) would give us a demonstration of their adherence to the plan.

We were even reminded of a few words that Blarney’s Mark Coleman had mentioned in a previous TV interview where he implied that it was so important to stay with the strategy.

There were a few other nuggets that could be classified as belonging to the bluffers' guide, oh I nearly forgot, it’s ok to play on the edge.

Prior to any of you taking all of this seriously, I must remind you again, that this game akin to all other ones in the top grade of the Allianz Hurling League are to be classified as media-friendly challenge games.

Not long after Ireland’s latest most popular hurling referee Alan Kelly (plays the non-existent advantage rule!) had commenced proceeding when Mike Tyson joined us.

I doubt if the said Tyson ever swung a bit of ash, although if he was in his prime today, the former Bishopstown underage player Ronan O’Gara might employ him as a man mountain at La Rochelle.

The boxer may never receive a literary award for his words of wisdom but his one nugget came to mind as Patrick Collins appeared to be hell-bent on obeying the ministerial orders. In case you missed what Iron Mike brought to the party: “Everyone has a plan until they get punched in the face.”

On a few occasions, when the Ballinhassig custodian decided he had enough of it in relation to the short restarts, he let rip, but unfortunately, he discovered that the Limerick half-back line was populated with giants.

It does strike me that to wear five, six or seven for Limerick, you would need to able to paint a bungalow without using a ladder.

This was probably even more exaggerated by the fact that the majority of the red army would have difficulty getting past the age checkers at the various Washington Street social engagement clubs.

Well, if it was so important for John Kiely’s charges to get a win, it was mission accomplished but despite squinting through the tinted red shades, it might not be as disastrous as so many would like us to believe.

Better for it to happen now, than in just over three weeks. Yes, Limerick have a few proven winners to join the set-up but so too do Cork.

GOALS WIN GAMES

Those with a higher modicum of understanding will remind you that for any team to defeat Limerick, they will need a lot of goals. In keeping with Cork’s recent form in this regard, they got two more on Saturday night and probably should have doubled that tally.

As I have in all probability failed to raise your hope, it is probably better to park it for the moment.

Cork’s manager Kieran Kingston. Picture: INPHO/James Crombie

Some of you camogie enthusiasts could in all probability point to the fact that your sport doesn’t feature as often as it should in this corner.

At the weekend somebody, somewhere, issued a statement that seems to imply that Rowing Ireland had imposed a media ban on its athletes who are Tokyo-bound.

This caused some media folk in this county to take umbrage, after all were it not for Cork or to be a tad more specific, West Cork oars persons, the Irish team may as well remain docked on dry land.

I am not sure, as to what is going on here and hopefully it is nothing more than an effort to let the Skibbereen crowd, prepare away from the attention of the Fourth Estate.

A number made the point that if this was a policy decision by Rowing Ireland, it would deny the sport a golden opportunity for promotion.

I won’t disagree, but for the moment rather than address perceived shortcomings or otherwise in the world of professional rowing, can we stay nearer home and have the audacity to offer some advice to our camogie folk.

POSITIVE PUBLICITY

Of course, I may be well offside here, but it does appear, that over the recent past, this sport is well behind hurling, football and even ladies football both at local and national level when it comes to developing links with the mainstream media.

Not alone that, the social media content is also in need of some addressing.

In relation to Cork, I have been informed that for the duration of 2020, the county board operated without a PRO which has to be viewed as a worry. Thankfully, that situation has been addressed for 2021 and already there is evidence of an improvement in that regard.

I am not going to go outside this county to address the issue of naming inter-county teams because there is enough good practice within this landmass.

In relation to the management teams of the county hurlers, footballers and ladies footballers, they through their respective county PROs will release teams at least 24 hours before games and in many cases 48 hours beforehand.

This practice enables both the traditional and non-traditional media outlets to afford some valuable PR to the sports involved as well as to participating players.

Why does it appear to this column, that the management of the Cork senior camogie team does not follow this fairly basic practice?

Creating a growing awareness of a sport is not the sole responsibility of PROs. I would argue, that if this practice continues, the said management team is in dereliction of its promotional responsibilities.

You will be glad to note, the advisory session has drawn to a close!

