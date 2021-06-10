Busy time for Fred Twomey in Muskerry Golf Club

The Twomey family has strong links with Muskerry. In addition to being a member of the club as a junior and as an amateur, Fred also completed his PGA training in Muskerry, under Martin Lehane, in 1990, and he qualified as a PGA professional in 1995. For 20 years as a pro, he focused on teaching and coaching and, three years ago, he took over as club professional, when Martin retired.
“We have over 150 juniors in the club,” Fred said. “One of the great things is equality between girls and boys. The statistic in Munster is that in most clubs, there are roughly five boys for every one girl. That’s around the same here in Muskerry, but the club has done great work for the past two or three years to grow the number of girls playing. There’s just not enough of girls playing the game, so we’ll keep working to look after the current members and grow that number.”