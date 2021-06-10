Ramblers score late equaliser to share the points with Lakewood in CWSSL season opener

Springfield Ramblers 2

Lakewood Athletic 2

THE honours were shared as Springfield Ramblers and Lakewood Athletic played out an entertaining 2-2 draw in the first series of CWSSL Senior Premier Division league matches at St Colman’s Park last Wednesday evening.

Springfield grabbing a 90th minute equaliser ensuring last season’s Division One champions won their very first point in the senior premier league.

Springfield pressed from the very start, with chances falling to Isabel O’Leary, Amy Burns and Aoife O’Brien whose effort from a free kick was deflected wide of the posts.

However, despite the pressure from the home side, it was Lakewood who took the lead in the 17th minute when Michelle O’Regan headed the ball into the net from eight yards from Kara Lacey’s corner kick.

The visitors kept the pressure on in looking for a second, with Rebecca Kearney’s effort going over the bar and who had another chance in the 31st minute which saw her effort go wide.

Springfield almost conceded a second in the 32nd minute when keeper Jemma Savage’s kick out fell at the feet of Kearney who could only stab the ball back to the keeper from 18 yards, and a few minutes later she had another chance only to see her goal bound effort from inside the area brilliantly saved by the Springfield keeper, who was forced to dive to her right to keep her side in the game.

Lakewood's Elaine O'Sullivan Coughlan aabout to be challenged by ChiChi Ositadinma of Springfield Ramblers during the GE Healthcare CWSSL Senior Premier Division match at St Colman's Park. Picture: Howard Crowdy

The home side managed to equalise in the 40th minute when Mary McDonnell’s pass found Amy Burns on the edge of the area, who took two steps forward into the area before slotting the ball past Lauryn Murphy to level the scores going into the break.

Lakewood applied pressure in the second half with chances falling to Michelle McNally in the 47th minute who saw her effort go over the crossbar, followed by Elaine O’Sullivan Coughlan’s effort two minutes later which went wide of the far post.

Five minutes later Lakewood had another good chance, only for Lily O’Farrell to be denied by a Springfield defender whose tackle forced the forward to shoot wide.

Springfield had a chance in the 57th minute only to see Louise Burke’s ambitious 30 yard free kick go over, but the hosts were dealt a blow in the 61st minute when Kearney’s cross was met by O’Regan in front of goal, and despite initially stumbling, stabbed the ball home from five yards.

Springfield were confined to inside their own half for some time, but coped well under pressure and played some excellent passing football coming forward, with Lakewood keeper Lauryn Murphy doing well to gather a number of crosses from Amy Burns on the far side.

Lakewood’s O’Sullivan Coughlan had two good chances within seconds of each other in the 68th minute when she intercepted a back pass which went wide and had another chance moments later which also went wide.

Springfield had chances themselves, with Lakewood keeper Murphy saving brilliantly from O’Leary from close range in the 89th minute.

However, after a period of end to end football, and continuing pressure from the home side, the equaliser came when Lakewood keeper made an uncharacteristic error which let in Isabel O’Leary who found herself in front of an empty net to score the equaliser for Springfield.

Springfield Ramblers: Jemma Savage, Mary McDonnell, Louise Burke, Chichi Ositadinma, Aoife O’Brien, Caitlin Mulcahy, Isabel O’Leary, Maggie Sillett, Ava Field, Mel Foriter, Amy Burns, Aisling Savage, Jess Geasley, Robyn O’Sullivan, Emily Keating, Kerri Hancoly.

Lakewood's Lily O'Farrell evades the challenge from Springfield Ramblers Mary McDonnell during the GE Healthcare CWSSL Senior Premier Division match at St Colman's Park. Picture: Howard Crowdy

Lakewood: Lauryn Murphy, Cliona Barrett, Aisling Harrington, Ali Brady, Val Leahy, Michelle McNally, Elaine O’Sullivan Coughlan, Michelle O’Regan, Chloe O’Donovan, Kara Lacey, Lily O’Farrell, Elaine Looby, Rebecca Kearney.

Referee: Dan Deady.

Meanwhile, in the first division League Greenwood had a hard fought 3-1 victory over Kinsale.

Greenwood, under new management this year with Dennis Shine, Eric Montgomery and Brian Kerins talking the reigns played some superb football and their goals came courtesy of Ber Fitzgerald, who netted a brace while Ann Marie O’Connell also got on the scoresheet.

Kinsale who have a very young side contributed to a great match and Clare Cronin got on the scoresheet for the harbour town.

Ballinhassig travelled to Kilworth and came away with a 6-0 victory with Laura O’Sullivan scored a hat-trick on her debut, while Nicole Quinn, Rachel O’Sullivan and Laura Cahill completed the scoring.

The league would like to wish Sophie Hurley a speedy recovery after the talented midfielder picked up an injury.

Castleview and Lakewood Rangers played out a seven-goal thriller with Castleview shading it 4-3.

Castleview are another very young side, but they have a very talented bunch of players. Caithlin O’Sullivan scored twice and Maggie Cullen and an absolute screamer from the halfway line from Lizzy Duncliffe were on target for the northsiders.

Lakewood gave it absolutely everything and Aoife Kelleher and Zoe O’Rourke scored for the Ovens side.

Also, in the first division Glenthorn had a well earned 4-2 victory over Kilmichael Rovers.

Nicole O’Brien was outstanding up front as she netted a brace while Simone Austin and Donna O’Neil also got on the scoresheet. Kilmichael replied through two superb strikes from Caitriona O’Donoghue and Becky Hennigan.

In the premier league, Wilton United had a convincing 6-1 victory over newly promoted Carrigaline United.

Wilton’s goals came from Eleanor Stritch who scored twice while Barbara O’Connell, Emma O’Connor, Deidre Callnan and Lydia Looney also scored while Hayley Fitzgerald scored for the home side.

Lakewood's Kara Lacey is tackled by Springfield Ramblers players Aoife O'Brien and Ava Field during the GE Healthcare CWSSL Senior Premier Division match at St Colman's Park. Picture: Howard Crowdy

Wilton’s manager Pat Bowdren has added some new signings this season with Amy Gettings coming in from Leeside when the return of Lydia Looney and Eleanor Stritch will strengthen their forward line.

Cobh Ramblers and Lakewood Athletic shared the points in a thrilling 2-2 draw.

Player of the match Amy Burns and midfielder Isabel O’Leary who was also superb in midfield were on target for the Cobh side. Lakewood netted through strikes from Kara Lacey and Elaine O’Sullivan Coughlan.

Champions Riverstown overcame a strong Douglas side when a slender 2-1 victory but the additions of Maggie Duncliffe and Kadie Lambe will make the Hall side very difficult to beat.

Next Wednesday sees another seven matches when round two takes place.