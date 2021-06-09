Scream and Wayne Lordan scare the bookies with 66/1 win at Mallow

THE Michael Browne-trained three-year-old Logo Hunter cemented his status as this country’s best sprinter by gamely winning the Midsummer Sprint Stakes, a listed five-furlongs race, at Cork’s flat fixture on Wednesday.

The 113-rated Logo Hunter, who was recording his fourth success of the year from just six starts, was always positioned close to the pace with first-time partner Billy Lee. The winning son of Brazen Beau, who had to be rousted along to lead a furlong out, asserted in the closing stages to beat outsider Dickiedooda by one and a half lengths in the colours of owner Patrick Moyles.

Mayo owner Moyles, in the absence of Cashel-based handler Browne, reported: "Billy [Lee] was full of praise for him and he said that the ground was a bit dead. He has not done a whole pile since his last race and this is my first time to see him race. There has been a good bit of interest in him and we have had offers for him. He picked up a nice pot today and he will now go for a Group 2 race at The Curragh in a month’s time."

It could well happen that Logo Hunter, bought out of Ger Lyons’ yard for a mere £5,000stg at last October’s Newmarket horses-in-training sale, will be upped to Group 1 company later in the summer.

Logo Hunter and Billy Lee with owner Pat Moyles after winning the Midsummer Sprint Stakes (Listed). Picture: Healy Racing

The featured race was the Group 3 Munster Oaks and the Ger Lyons-trained grey Thunder Kiss benefited from an excellent ride from Colin Keane to win this one and a half mile contest. Thunder Kiss was noted travelling well on turning into the home straight and the Newtown Anner Stud Farm homebred then assumed command under two furlongs out to dispose of Silence Please by three parts of a length.

“She had black type placed form before today and it’s great to win a race like this with her," said trainer Lyons’ brother Shane of Thunder Kiss. “She’s a big tall filly that has really appreciated the step up in trip and she could improve again next year.“

Thunder Kiss and Colin Keane with Amy Collins & Shane Lyons after winning the Munster Oaks Stakes (Group 3). Picture: Healy Racing

Colin Keane went on to complete a 29/1 double by teaming up with Pat Fahy to collect the second division of the closing Fermoy Handicap with Navorrosse. Owned by Fahy’s wife Natalie, Navorrosse arrived to pick up the running inside the final furlong en-route to dismissing favourite Mary Salome by a widening three and a quarter lengths.

Ballingarry, west Limerick handler Richard O’Brien’s Morph Speed supplemented last week’s success at Leopardstown by capturing the €40, 000 Cork Derby in the hands of Chris Hayes. Morph Speed, who carried a six lb penalty for winning at Leopardstown, picked up the running a furlong out and he then held on admirably as the line approached to edge out fellow joint-favourite Federica Sophia by three parts of a length.

Jessica Harrington’s Impeachd Alexander put her previous Cork experience to good use by gamely justifying favouritism with Shane Foley in the Irish Stallion Farms EBF 2-Y-O Fillies’ Maiden. Impeachd Alexander, who shaped well by coming fifth to Amalfi Coast here on May 19th, led until overtaken inside the final furlong by runner-up Might And Mercy. Impeachd Alexander is however nothing but tough and she made her way back to the front as the line approached to score by a head.

Impeachd Alexander and Shane Foley (near) win the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Fillies Maiden from Might And Mercy. Picture: Healy Racing

The Ted Walsh-trained London Royal likewise stepped up from his career debut at this same venue by justifying strong market support (4/1 to 2/1) to capture the Mallow Maiden over six furlongs. London Royal, having finished sixth to Quarantine Dreams here on May 7th, was bounced out smartly by Gary Carroll and he made virtually all the running to defeat Stalingrad by one and a half lengths.

Handler Walsh’s daughter Katie O’Sullivan, who also owns London Royal, said: ”He ran a cracker here the last day over five furlongs. We’ve always loved him and his brother Brentford Hope gets a mile and we think this fellow will get further in time. He couldn’t have done it any easier and is now for sale.“

SCREAMING SUCCESS

Upton native Wayne Lordan partnered a shock winner as he teamed up with handler David Nagle to collect the first division of the Fermoy Handicap with 66/1 shot Scream.

The six-year-old mare Scream, who was fitted with cheekpieces, made her way to the front inside the final 100 yards to deny She’s In The Game by three parts of a length.

Sarah Lynam’s Screen Siren vindicated the promise of her third-placed effort here at Cork last month by winning the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Fillies’ Handicap with talented five lb claimer Mikey Sheehy. The bottom-weight Screen Siren, owned and bred by her handler’s father Eddie Lynam, made her way to the fore a furlong out and she returned with one and a half lengths to spare over Roxette.