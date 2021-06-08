Three Cork players start against Hungary with John Egan as Ireland captain

YOUNG Cork striker Adam Idah will lead the Republic of Ireland’s attack against Hungary in Budapest.

The 20-year-old, who will feature in the Premier League next season for recently-promoted Norwich City, gets his seventh cap with Cork's Conor Hourihane and John Egan also included.

Idah started Kenny’s first game in charge back in October away to Bulgaria. Ireland have struggled for results since then, though they did beat Andorra 4-1 last week.

“Shane and Adam have trained well all week and deserve their chance...”



Ireland manager Stephen Kenny says Duffy and Idah deserve their chance in the starting XI ahead of the Hungary match 👍#COYBIG | #HUNIRL | #WeAreOne pic.twitter.com/palXs1BKIj — FAIreland ⚽️🇮🇪 (@FAIreland) June 8, 2021

Kenny kept faith with the bulk of the men who secured his first victory as Ireland boss at the 12th attempt in Andorra, but Brighton defender Shane Duffy, who spent last season on loan at Celtic, and Idah replace Ronan Curtis and James Collins.

That means further starts for 19-year-olds Gavin Bazunu, ahead of Cork goalkeeper Caoimhín Kelleher, and Troy Parrott and Jason Knight, 20.

Parrott will look to build on his heroics in Andorra where his two goals kickstarted a come-from-behind 4-1 win.

IRELAND: G Bazunu, M Doherty, J Egan, S Duffy, D O’Shea, J McClean, J Cullen, C Hourihane, J Knight, T Parrott, A Idah.