Clogheen the next venue for draghunting on Sunday as the season kicks into gear

THE opening draghunt of the season hosted by Mayfield Harriers proved to be a major success and credit must go to the host club who ensured good clean running and an excellent finish.

Hosting the first meeting of the season can sometimes have added pressure but thankfully, Mayfield set a benchmark for other clubs to follow this season.

The Senior draghunt is always the main race of any meeting and on this occasion, it was left to litter brothers Slievemish Spring and Jazzy Whizz to showcase their front running skills.

Indeed, the only hound in the race that had the pace to stay with them was the 2019 Puppy champion Mossgrove Daisy who eventually filled third ticket.

To be fair, the Barry O’Sullivan Shanakiel Harriers trained hound was ravaged with injuries last season and if she can get back to her best form a win is on the cards sooner than later.

Getting back to the winner Slievemish Spring is a wonderful talent and trainer Damien Wade could have a good season if he can keep his hound injury free.

Short or long distance Slievemish Spring is involved and no doubt he is a serious competitor in the manner he drives the hunt.

Credit also to the runner up Jazzy Whizz the Ryan Duffy and William Freyne trained has almost identical skills of his litter brother and is another hound that will be battling for honours in the championship race.

After watching Mossgrove Daisy produce a sterling run in the Senior race trainer Barry O’Sullivan didn’t have to wait long for her litter brother Mossgrove Lazy to cross the tape in first place in the Senior Maiden draghunt.

By virtue of this win Mossgrove Lazy is promoted to the Senior grade and don’t be surprised if this duo makes a bold bid for success at Stuaic on Sunday.

The opening Puppy draghunt proved to be a great day for Shanakiel Harriers as they filled the first five places.

For the father and son partnership of Thomas and Pa Murray whose daughter Chloe is also part of training staff with stalwart Davy O’Shea the fitness guru.

This season we have the largest number of Pups registered and to fill the first five tickets is no mean feat.

The aptly named Rock on Boy showed tremendous grit on the finish to cross the tape ahead of kennelmate The Meg with their other hound Time will Tell snatching fifth ticket.

The Kieran Kearney trained duo Max Silver and Max Diesel were the other Shanakiel hounds to ticket in third and fourth with Alan McCarthy’s Kerry Pike/Fair Hill youngster Casey’s Girl in sixth place.

On Sunday Clogheen will host the Senior meet at Stuaic with a scheduled 4pm slip with the Puppy draghunt taking place at the same venue tomorrow (4pm).