Cork boxing pay tribute to Lord Mayor Joe Kavanagh for his support of their sport

THIS week sees the return to indoor boxing, albeit in a limited capacity.

However, it is a very positive sign to a sport which has eagerly anticipated getting back into full training and competition.

Ireland will once again be represented at the upcoming Olympics following this week's qualifiers.

Meanwhile, in Cork boxing circles, disappointment has once again been expressed that Elite champion Christina Desmond has not qualified - not through her own fault but through a system which has seen a series of cancellations which has prevented her qualifying.

While this has been very difficult for Christina, and she has been bitterly disappointed, she still remains a first class and committed athlete.

The following Olympics, which are now less than 36 months away, may, if she is interested, provide her with the one big opportunity she has craved since she represented Ireland at the Youth Olympics in China in 2014.

Meanwhile, last week the Treasurer of the County Board, Nicola Murphy, made a presentation on behalf of the Board to outgoing Lord Mayor Joe Kavanagh.

This has been a tradition of the Board for many years now.

It is primarily an acknowledgement from Cork boxing to City Hall to outgoing 1st citizens, consolidating a line going back to 1936.

Over the years, the presentation was made from time to time since they were first introduced in 1952.

That year the Board President Charlie Atta made the presentation to Pa Magrath.

The presentations continued on and off over the years and resumed ten years ago when Cork Board President Teddy Barry made a presentation to Catherine Clancy.

All subsequent Lord Mayors have been acknowledged since.

In very difficult circumstances due to the pandemic of the past year, Joe Kavanagh has done a magnificent job as Lord Mayor of Cork.

Nicola Murphy, treasurer Cork County Boxing Board making the annual presentation to the Lord Mayor of Cork Cllr Joe Kavanagh at the City Hall

Despite the lack of boxing activity, the Cork Board has continued to market the sport and fly the flag and organised a number of events at City Hall, which were hosted by the Lord Mayor and the Lady Mayoress Stephanie.

These were three very prestigious occasions for Cork boxing.

For the first time in 18 years, an Elite male title returned to Cork, and the Lord Mayor was on hand to facilitate the presentation of the Elite medal, cup and certificate to Thomas McCarthy, who was accompanied by his coach John Morrissey.

The presentation was made by the President of the IABA Dom O' Rourke.

During the year, Director of Cork Boxing and world referee John Casey also visited City Hall where he was presented with the well-earned title of Cork Boxing Personality of the year.

Meanwhile, two months ago Tommy Kelleher was warmly welcomed by the Lord Mayor to a celebration at the iconic building where he was firmly installed as a legend of Leeside boxing, taking the title of Mr Cork Boxing which was previously held by the late Tim O'Sullivan.

Elsewhere, last Sunday the Cork Ex Boxers Association (CEBA) announced that they would be unveiling their official new tie at a forthcoming meeting which will begin planning to mark their golden jubilee next year.

The CEBA will have five decades to reflect on and will tailor their celebration around fifty years of boxing activity in Cork.

Sadly, however, the passing of the Association's surviving founder member last October has been a disappointment to all.

Every member was aware how much Tim was looking forward to celebrating this magnificent milestone.

However, Tim's work along with the late Paddy Martin in establishing the Cork Ex Boxers will be fully embellished.

The organisation will celebrate in style their contribution to the sport.

Under the leadership of its new President Pady McSweeney and Chairman JJ Murphy it promises to be a year to remember.

The list of events will provide many opportunities to former boxers to join in the celebrations as well as extending an invitation to the general Cork sporting public to attend many of the planned events.

Meantime, in May 2014 the President of Ireland Michael D. Higgins welcomed Tim O'Sullivan, Michael O'Brien and Paddy McSweeney to the Park.

On the occasion of that visit, the President was presented with a copy of the Cork boxing book Leeside legends compiled by the late Willie O'Leary.

At that meeting, the President was informed that the group was looking forward to celebrating their golden jubilee within a few years.

It is now hoped that the President will extend an invitation to CEBA to mark the occasion.