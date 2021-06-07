Nemo and Castlehaven lose on the opening day of the new club season

NEMO Rangers and Castlehaven suffered opening day defeats as the Credit Union Leagues got underway.

The pair, who clash in the 2020 Bon Secours premier senior county championship final in August, went under to St Finbarr’s and Valley Rovers respectively in contrasting games.

Nemo, who fielded well under-strength because of Cork involvement and injuries, lost by 0-11 to 1-3 to the ‘Barr’s in Togher, where the home side finished with 13 and Nemo 14.

An off-the-ball row just before the second water-break led to the straight red carding of Paul Kerrigan and Conor Dennehy with Michael Shields picking up a second yellow card for dissent near the end.

It was a typical first-game-of-the-season affair, a strong wind not helping matters either, as Nemo couldn’t score again after Kerrigan’s brilliantly worked goal pushed them 1-3 to 0-4 ahead after 25 minutes.

But, the accuracy of Stephen Sherlock, who finished with 0-6, four frees, and Cillian Myers-Murray, who chipped in with a couple, helped the ‘Barr’s pull away.

Despite trailing by 1-3 to 0-5 at the interval, the ‘Barr’s added six unanswered points against the wind as Nemo’s wide count drifted into double figures.

Sam Cunningham and substitutes Luke Hannigan and Darragh Callanan sealed the points in division 1A, where a Joe Cooper goal helped Eire Og, who meet Mallow in the senior A final, to a 1-11 to 0-10 win over Kiskeam.

The Haven were involved in a six-goal thriller against Valleys, who had two points to spare in a 4-14 to 2-18 scoring fest down west.

Also, in division 2A, Mallow also came up a couple of points shy in a 3-11 to 1-15 defeat by O’Donovan Rossa in Skibbereen.

Mitchelstown coped without Cork star Cathail O’Mahony as they overcame Gabriel Rangers by 1-10 to 0-8 while their intermediate A county final opponents, Rockchapel, lost to Naomh Aban by 1-12 to 0-11.

Kanturk, who meet Knocknagree in the premier intermediate decider, opened with a 3-12 to 2-13 win over Macroom.

A Shane Duggan goal helped Mayfield to a narrow 1-13 to 0-15 home win over the ’Barr’s second string in division 6A, while Daniel Murray goaled for Bantry Blues in their win over St Nick’s.

RESULTS: Cork Credit Union Football League 1A: Kiskeam 0-10 Eire Og 1-11; St Finbarr’s 0-11 Nemo Rangers 1-3.

League 1B: Cill na Martra 1-11 Carbery Rangers 0-8; Clonakilty 0-12 St Michael’s 0-11.

League 2A: Castlehaven 2-18 Valley Rovers 4-14; O’Donovan Rossa 3-11 Mallow 1-15.

League 2B: Fermoy 0-10 Newmarket 1-10; Ballincollig Ballingeary.

League 3A: Clyda Rovers 0-12 Carrigaline 0-11; Kanturk 3-12 Macroom 2-13.

League 3B: Aghabullogue 1-7 Ilen Rovers 0-11; Douglas 1-9 Newcestown 3-13.

League 4A: Glanworth 2-8 Aghada 4-11.

League 4B: Naomh Aban 1-12 Rockchapel 0-11; Bishopstown 0-11 Bandon 1-10.

League 5A: St Vincent’s 1-16 Kinsale 2-14; Bantry Blues 1-16 St Nick’s 1-3.

League 5B: Knocknagree Dromtarriffe; Mitchelstown 1-10 Gabriel Rangers 0-8.

League 6A: Mayfield 1-13 St Finbarr’s 0-15; Glenville Ballinora.

League 6B: Grenagh 1-8 Na Piarsaigh 3-10; Kildorrery 0-5 Kilshannig 2-11.

League 7: Castletownbere 2-19 Millstreet 1-8; Glanmire 2-13 Adrigole 0-8.