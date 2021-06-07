'Barrs and Nemo kick-off new club season this afternoon in Togher

NEMO Rangers are learning the lessons from last year on returning to training and preparing for their opening game of the season against great rivals St Finbarr’s in Togher this afternoon at 4pm.

That’s in the new-look Cork Credit Union league, which is divided into seven sections and two groups in most.

Nemo also play Eire and Kiskeam in division 1A with the top two advancing to the semi-finals.

“We took it very handy coming back because we don’t want to end up in the same pickle we were last year, when we rushed into it and picked up injuries,” said manager Paul O’Donovan.

“The lads are delighted to be back. You can feel the buzz around the place again and while they were doing their own programmes during lockdown, I hadn’t seen fellows since December.

“We are well down on our fitness levels despite all the running lads had been doing because they’re still short of match fitness.

“We’re looking forward to it actually because both teams haven’t played in over eight months, so it will be good to get back playing some decent games.”

Nemo’s prime target is their date with Castlehaven in the final of the 2020 premier senior championship.

“We have our eye on the county final on the weekend of August 8 and that gives us 13 weeks to get ready.

“We will try and play as many games as we can up to two weeks out from the county final.

“We have three games in the section, possibly a fourth if we qualify and a fifth if we got to the final.

“They are good games because you’re playing quality sides, playing Eire Og next Saturday.

“They asked us to bring the game forward because of their own county final a week later and we tried to accommodate them as best we could.

“And if we don’t come out of our group we’ll pick up challenge matches, hopefully.

“We will follow Covid rules about organising those, conscious of not filling cars with players and that sort of stuff.”

Nemo have Micheal Aodh Martin, Kevin O’Donovan, Luke Connolly, Mark Cronin and now defender Briain Murphy involved with Cork.

“Briain is a fine prospect. He was brought in last weekend because of injuries in the full-back line and the defence in general, I presume.

“We will be missing those lads as well as fellows carrying little knocks, but the good news we have everyone available from last year.”

Today also sees the return of spectators to games with 100 allowed in, without players, team personnel, stewards and media.

And by the time August comes around, O’Donovan is hoping for greater numbers again.

“All going well, we should be able to fit a few thousand people into Pairc Ui Chaoimh for the final, maintaining social distance and the like,” he concluded.

Guidelines indicate dressing rooms must remain closed for games and training to minimise the risk of players or backroom personnel being classified as close contacts.

The Haven begin with a visit from Valley Rovers for a 12 noon start in division 2A.

FIXTURES: TODAY: Cork Credit Union Football League 1A: Kiskeam v Eire Og, 1pm; St Finbarr’s v Nemo Rangers, 4pm.

League 1B: Cill na Martra v Carbery Rangers; Clonakilty v St Michael’s, 4pm.

League 2A: Castlehaven v Valley Rovers, 12 noon; O’Donovan Rossa v Mallow, 1pm.

League 2B: Fermoy v Newmarket; Ballincollig v Ballingeary, 6.30.

League 3A: Clyda Rovers v Carrigaline; Kanturk v Macroom.

League 3B: Aghabullogue v Ilen Rovers, 12 noon; Douglas v Newcestown, 11am.

League 4A: Glanworth v Aghada.

League 4B: Naomh Aban v Rockchapel, 2pm; Bishopstown v Bandon.

League 5A: St Vincent’s v Kinsale, 12 noon; Bantry Blues v St Nick’s, 1.30.

League 5B: Knocknagree v Dromtarriffe; Mitchelstown v Gabriel Rangers, Ballinora.

League 6A: Mayfield v St Finbarr’s, 11.30; Glenville v Ballinora.

League 6B: Grenagh v Na Piarsaigh; Kildorrery v Kilshannig, 2pm.

League 7: Castletownbere v Millstreet, 1pm; Glanmire v Adrigole.

WEDNESDAY: League 4A: Dohenys v Nemo Rangers, 7.30. All 3pm unless stated.