Spring is a step ahead of rest in the opening draghunt of the new season at Mayfield

A MASTERCLASS of front running was enough for Clogheen hound Slievemish Spring to win the opening Senior draghunt of the season at Mayfield.

The Damien Wade hound is a serious athlete and he romped home to a six-length winner from clubmate Jazzy Whizz trained by William Freyne and Ryan Duffy.

The 2019 Puppy champion Mossgrove Daisy of Shanakiel Harriers showed a glimpse of her best form to snatch third ticket with Authority, Captain James and Audacity filling the minor places.

Naturally the winning trainer was elated with his win as he paid tribute to his classy hound.

Barry O'Sullivan, Shanakiel Harriers, with Mossgrove Lazy which won the senior maiden race at Mayfield Harriers Draghunt at White's Cross.

“I gave him a good rest when the season finished and then he had his tonsils removed and it was clear to see he was a fresh hound in the manner he finished,” said Wade.

In the Senior Maiden the Barry O’Sullivan trained Mossgrove Lazy made it a memorable weekend for Shanakiel Harriers when taking the honours ahead of the Ryan Duffy and William Freyne Clogheen trained Viper Whizz.

The Sean and John O’Sullivan Griffin United trained The Butcher Boy finished third ahead of Northern Belle, Eden Boy and Jamie’s Gem.

The weekend action began on Saturday at the same venue and what a start to the Puppy season it was for Shanakiel Harriers as they filled the first five places.

In the end, it was the Pa and Thomas Murray-trained Rock on Boy who crossed the tape first edging out kennelmate The Meg.

The start of the senior maiden race at Mayfield Harriers Draghunt at White's Cross.

The same kennel also secured fifth ticket with Time will Tell as the Kieran Kearney duo Max Silver and Max Diesel took third and fourth tickets.

The final sixth place was filled by the Alan McCarthy Kerry Pike /Fair Hill Harriers youngster Casey’s Girl.

The mood in the winning camp was one of elation as Pa Murray praised the efforts of his hounds.

“It’s a great day for us especially when you rear and train them and for the club to get the first five tickets on the first day of the season is unbelievable,” said Pa Murray.

Christine and Orlaith O'Callaghan, Carrigaline, at Mayfield Harriers Draghunt at White's Cross.

The Cork City and County Harriers would like to convey its condolences to Tommy Keating and family of Kerry Pike on the recent passing of his wife Mary and also to Don McGrath of Northern Hunt on the death of his mother.

May they both Rest in Peace.

Results:

Mayfield Senior: 1. Slievemish Spring (Clogheen); 2. Jazzy Whizz (Clogheen); 3. Mossgrove Daisy (Shanakiel Harriers);4. Authority (Northern Hunt); 5. Captain James (Shanakiel Harriers); 6. Audacity (Northern Hunt).

Senior Maiden: 1. Mossgrove Lazy (Shanakiel Harriers); 2. Viper Whizz (Clogheen); 3. Butcher Boy (Griffin United); 4. Northern Belle (IHT); 5. Eden Boy (Kerry Pike/Fair Hill Harriers); 6. Jamie’s Gem (Clogheen).

Puppy: 1. Rock on Boy (Shanakiel Harriers); 2. The Meg (Shanakiel Harriers); 3. Max Silver (Shanakiel Harriers); 4. Max Diesel (Shanakiel Harriers); 5. Time will Tell (Shanakiel Harriers); 6. Casey’s Girl (Kerry Pike/Fair Hill Harriers).