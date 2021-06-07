Rebel Óg underage GAA returns today with minor championship on June 23

EARLIER than expected the Rebel Óg U17 championships will throw-in in a couple of weeks, starting with football as games, in general, get back underway from today.

Rebel Óg sent a message to all clubs this week to let them know why they had to start games earlier than planned originally.

In that statement, they said: “As we have now received dates for the inter-county minor programme for 2021, Rebel Óg have met with the Cork minor managers and representatives of the Cork senior board.

“Arising from this meeting and due to the congested nature of the minor inter-county fixture programme in July, it is necessary to move the commencement of the U17 championship to June, as follows:

U17 football championship round 1 will be played on June 23, instead of the scheduled U18 hurling preseason game.

“Likewise, the first round of the U17 hurling championship will be played on June 30, instead of the scheduled U18 football preseason game.

“Round two of the U17 hurling championship will be played on July 7, with the following exception – fixtures in this round involving members of the Cork minor hurling panel will be played on the weekend of July 3/4.

“Round two of the U17 football championship will be played in and around the weekend of July 30 to August 1.

“Further details of the games programme at U18 will follow in the next few days.”

BOOST FOR SUPPORTERS

There was also good news from the GAA with the announcement that 100 supporters will be allowed at club games from today.

This number is in addition to players, team personnel, stewards, or media attendees. Where a ground has a minimum accredited capacity of 5,000, a maximum of 200 spectators can attend.

It is likely that from July 5, up to 200 spectators may be permitted to attend games, and up to 500 may be permitted at grounds with a minimum capacity of 5,000. However, this will depend on progress in broader society.

For underage games, where parents are attending in a child-protection capacity, they will count as part of the 100 spectators permitted to attend.

All grounds should have appropriate dispersion measures in place at all entrances and exits and parents/guardians should be advised that congregation in large groups on or outside club grounds is not permitted.

For club games, dressing rooms must remain closed. This is to ensure the risk of players or backroom personnel being classified as Close contacts is minimised. As in the summer of 2020, players should arrive ready to warm up and play and leave the ground once the relevant game is over.

From July 5 in broader society, it is likely that indoor training will be allowed to recommence in pods of up to six people, but that will be confirmed closer to the time. Here’s hoping we continue moving forward in the weeks ahead.