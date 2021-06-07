Paul Farrell says he’d love to stay on as Cork City manager

CORK City interim manager, Paul Farrell, has said that he would “love” to remain in charge of the women’s senior side permanently.

Farrell’s side suffered defeat in his first game at the helm, on Saturday afternoon. They were beaten 2-0 by Galway at Turner’s Cross.

City’s winless run in the Women’s National League now stands at nine — they have lost all five at home — but the former assistant boss is eager to help turn things around.

“I will talk to the club, maybe sometime next week, and it will ultimately be their decision,” Farrell told The Echo.

“I would love to stay on. I have really enjoyed my time here and I would like to take it on further, but we will sit down and have a chat.

“But we are planning as is, at the moment. I will do that until I hear anything different.

“It’s a great privilege to be managing any Cork City team, whether it’s the academy, the women’s seniors, or the men’s seniors.

Everyone knows how big the club is, so it’s a huge privilege, but once the first whistle goes, you’re in game-mode.

“It was a lovely experience, but we didn’t get the result, so we have to go back to the drawing board.”

City are now a few days into a three-week break, before they travel to take on Shelbourne and Farrell is planning to build on their better second-half showing against Galway.

“The second-half performance we are really happy with; the girls really put in the effort, so we couldn’t fault their work-rate,” he added.

“We could’ve tidied up in other aspects of our game, but it’s coming, it’s there, we can see it, so it’s just about getting it to click.

CHANCES

“We created more chances in the second half than the first, which is a positive, but we lost a couple to injuries.

“Lauren (Egbuloniu) is still going through the concussion protocol, but I don’t think she has one, from what I’ve heard.

“Becky (Cassin) picked up a knock, but, hopefully, it won’t be too serious and Sophie (Liston) got a knock on her ankle, so, hopefully, nothing long-term as well, but we will have to wait and see.

“We have a three-week break now, so we will get the girls to rest a bit. It’s been physically and mentally hard on some of them, so they really need to take this break and come in refreshed.

“We will plan now for Shelbourne away. I think there will be fans back at that, as well, so it will be a great game to come back in with. It’s always good to give Shels a run for their money, so that’s what we will be planning to do.”