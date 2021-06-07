Cork ladies football squads ready for Munster competitions at U14, U16 and minor

THE Cork U14 and minor squads have been handed tough 2021 Munster LGFA provincial draws.

Still in the process of finalising their respective panels, Cork’s U14 and minor setups have found out when and where they will face their Munster opponents.

Yet, Cork U14 football manager Lisa Walsh and minor manager Joe Carroll are angry that neither of their teams will have an opportunity to compete for All-Ireland titles.

The LGFA is sticking by its decision not to run U14, U16 or minor All-Ireland championships in 2021 leaving Cork with just Munster competitions to prepare for.

Hundreds of girls drawn from Cork LGFA clubs throughout the county have attended numerous trials over the past two months trying to gain a place in the final 30 of the U14 and minor panels. It is disappointing to say the least that those players will not have an All-Ireland series to look forward to.

Even more perplexing is the fact Cork camogie’s U14, U16 and minor panels will each play in Munster and (hopefully) All-Ireland championships in 2021.

At U14, the Rebels will take on Kerry and Tipperary with the top two ranked teams progressing to a Munster U14 decider.

Kerry get things underway by hosting Tipp on July 20. Cork and the Kingdom will clash a week later before Lisa Walsh’s side travel to Tipperary on August 3.

The 2021 Munster U14 A decider will be contested in late August and on the same weekend as the province’s U14 B and C finals. Whoever finishes third in Cork’s group will take on the winners of Group B in the U14 B final. That group contains Clare, Limerick and Waterford.

The minor grade’s format is exactly the same as its U14 counterpart for 2021. Cork can expect two tough tests against Kerry and Tipperary in Munster Group A. August 5 is the date Joe Carroll’s side will begin their provincial campaign at home to Tipperary. Cork travel to Kerry on August 11 prior to Tipperary and the Kingdom rounding things off on August 18th.

Munster Group B is made up of Clare, Waterford and Limerick. The Minor C final will be contested by the bottom two placed Group B teams on August 28.

The provincial B decider is a day later and between Group B’s winners and third-placed team in Group A.

The 2021 Munster minor A final will be the second part of a double-header that afternoon and contested by the top two ranked Group A teams.

What a pity the 2021 Munster champions will not be able to contest an All-Ireland semi-final or final.