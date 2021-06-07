Cork Schoolboys League soccer is back tonight with local cup action

CORK Schoolboys League action will finally return tonight with an array of local cup knockout games set to take place throughout the week.

12 games will start at 7pm marking the official return to competitive schoolboy’s football.

Glounthaune United, Innishvilla, Kanturk, Mallow United, Douglas Hall A, Kinsale A and Carrigtwohill United are at home to Carrigaline United A, Everton A, Pearse Celtic, Bandon, Douglas Hall, Blarney United B and Ballincollig respectively. The Lakewood and Midleton ‘A’ sides lock horns in Ovens while Mayfield United, Bandon A, Passage and Everton have home advantage over Youghal United, Avondale United, Macroom A and Midleton B respectively.

Corinthian Boys B are up against Wilton United at Castletreasure at the earlier time of 6.30pm and Corinthian Boys face Blarney United A at Castletreasure at 8pm.

Also, this evening there are two Dennehy’s Health and Fitness local cup games. Leeds A welcome Midleton A to Leeds Park and Springfield Ramblers entertain Tramore Athletic at Pat O’Brien Park. Both games start at 7pm.

The CSL action continues tomorrow with some interesting cup ties set to take place at U13 and U15 age levels.

The current Roy Keane U13 Premier league leaders Midleton will be favourites in their tie against Riverstown A at Midleton College Cricket Pitch. Churchvilla, Carrigaline United C, Ballinhassig, Ballincollig A, Innishvilla A, Blarney United, Douglas Hall B and Riverstown have home advantage over Castleview, Mallow United A, Corinthian Boys C, Leeds, Lakewood Athletic, Corkbeg, Mallow Town and Kinsale respectively.

Lakewood Athletic B face Carrigaline Hibs in Ovens and Avondale United A welcome Carrigaline United B to Beaumont Park. Carrigtwohill United A and Watergrasshill United are at home to Springfield Ramblers and Park United respectively. All of the above games start at 7pm.

In the Dennehy’s Health and Fitness local cup, Macroom A, Corinthian Boys B and Springfield Ramblers play at home to Midleton, Park United and Mogeely FC tomorrow. All U15 cup games start at 7pm.

Wednesday offers two more U13 local cup games and both games take place at Carrig Park.

Fermoy A are up against Leeside A in the first of the two games at 6.30pm and Fermoy play host to Richmon in the second tie of the evening at 8pm.

In the U15 section, Gary Comerford Premier league leaders Carrigaline United are in action. The youngsters have been in flying form this season winning all 5 games played in the league.

On Wednesday, United turn their attention to Carrigtwohill United as the two teams go head-to-head at Ballea Park for a place in the next round of the cup.

Also Wednesday Douglas Hall A welcome Corinthian Boys A to Moneygourney and Crosshaven play Everton at Camden.

Mayfield United go into their tie against Mallow Town at Mayfield United Park as favourites to progress to the next round. Ringmahon Rangers A are at home to Blarney United A and Bandon were drawn at home to Carrigaline Hibernians at Town Park.

Corinthian Boys are also on a 100% record in the Gary Comerford U15 Premier and the Castletrasure outfit will be hoping to hit the ground running in the cup on Wednesday evening. Kanturk Are the team with the difficult task of travelling to Castletreasure to get a result.

Elsewhere, Kinsale A, Riverstown, Rockmount, Leeds, Coachford and Macroom play at home to Mallow A, Youghal, Lakewood A, Kinsale, Douglas Hall and Strand respectively. All games start at 7pm.

Grenagh United face Carrigaline United A at Grenagh Sports Complex at the same time in the Joma/Sportsgear Direct U16 local cup.