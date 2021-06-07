WATCH: 'It was a penalty, how the ref could see it any other way is beyond me'

JOB done for Cork, but manager Ephie Fitzgerald was happy with Cork's performance and certainly not with some of the decisions from referee Austin O'Connell, which saw him sin-binned towards the end of the first half.

“It's a win, but I don't think it's a good win as we didn't play well today. You can credit some of that to Waterford we weren't at it from the word go.

“We found it hard to get going, we were sluggish. I suppose in the third quarter we picked it up and had a little bit more flow but I wouldn't be happy with our performance.

“In fairness, Waterford were really up for it, this is their patch and to be fair to them they have always troubled us down here historically.

But we are still disappointed that we didn't score after the second water break, even though we created some good chances.

“You put yourself under pressure then and we conceded a late goal so in the finish we were hanging on a bit but it gives us another game now as we build towards the championship in a few weeks.”

Towards the end of the first half Katie Quirke was taken down for what looked like a certain penalty which was not given by the referee, Austin O'Connell and when Ephie asked him about it he was sent to the stand.

This is the incident that @CorkLGFA Manager Ephie Fitzgerald where he described to me that he called ‘the decision a joke, not the referee.’ @oisinlangan on comms here with vision from @LadiesFootball via @MacAV_NI https://t.co/05TzOgPx7x @jacquihurley @Darrenfrehill @tonyleen pic.twitter.com/WgD7thJqXr — Patrick Mulcahy (@PaMulSport) June 7, 2021

Commenting on this Ephie said he queried the decision but didn't use any foul language or call the referee any names.

Cork's Ciara O'Sullivan receives the ball from Brid O'Sullivan to score the second goal against Waterford. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

“I told him the decision was a joke and he sent me to the stand for that. I could now get a suspension over this. It was a penalty and how he could see it any other way is beyond me.

“I'll probably get into more trouble now for talking to ye about it but it got to the stage where the girls just didn't know what he was going to blow for.

The players and management put in a lot of effort and all we are asking for is a fair standard and consistency across the board.”

Turning to the semi-final against Donegal, Ephie said: “That will be another tough test for us as they are very good side, who will bring plenty of physicality as well.

“We will get back to training during the week and get ourselves sorted for that and it's good for us to have another outing like this ahead of championship.”