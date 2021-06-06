Action back on River Lee as Cork Sculling Ladder resumes

The Cork Sculling Ladder is in its 50th year, having been established in 1972 to provide opportunities for competitive racing for men and women scullers on the River Lee. The 49th Cork Sculling Ladder is sponsored by Argos Fire & Safety, a Cork business located at the Kinsale Road Commercial Centre, which has been event sponsor for a number of years now.
Men: Open, Intermediate, Novice, Club 1, 2, Junior 18, 16, 15, 14, 13 and 12. Masters A, B, C, D, E, F, G, H, I, etc…… and Adoptive (A).
Women: Open, Intermediate, Novice, Club 1, 2, Junior 18, 16, 15, 14, 13 and 12. Masters: A, B, C, D, E, F, G, H, I, etc…… and Adoptive (A).
The 50th Cork Sculling Ladder is planned for September/October, beginning with the time trial, and hopefully a full 10-month competition with challenges following, providing we get on top of the Covid-19 pandemic.
Our table shows winners up to the 44th event. Winners after that were:
45th 2016 – 2017: Ronan Byrne, UCCRC, and Margaret Cremen, Lee RC.
46th 2017 – 2018: Jack Dorney, Shandon BC, and Margaret Cremen, Lee RC
47th 2018 – 2019: Eoin Gaffney, Shandon BC, and Aoife Lynch, Lee RC
48th 2019 – 2020: Hugh Sutton, UCCRC, and Jessica Legresley, Shandon BC.
Come on, let’s find the fastest sculler in Cork. After all, Cork Sculling Ladder counts among its winners Margaret Cremen, who rowed for Lee Rowing Club then, now with UCC Rowing Club and Rowing Ireland, a European and World medallist... and about to be an Olympian!