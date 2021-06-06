Sun, 06 Jun, 2021 - 11:50

Lizzie Lee blown away by reaction to knocking 28 seconds off her personal best

Cork Olympian was in top form at the European 10,000m Cup A race in Birmingham
Lizzie Lee during the Irish Life Health Family Mile Challenge in Cork. Picture: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

CORK'S Lizzie Lee, Leevale AC, ran a 33:04.50 PB, for 17th place at Saturday evening's European 10,000m Cup Women's 'A' race, at Birmingham University, UK. 

The event combined as the European 10,000m Cup, the British 10,000m Championship, Commonwealth Games Qualifier, and for most of the field, an Olympic qualifier, with 31:25 being the target there.

Lizzie Lee was Ireland's sole women's representative in the race, however her clubmate Michelle Finn was one of the two Pacers, leading the field through 3k.

Lizzie Lee. Picture: Sportsfile
Lizzie Lee. Picture: Sportsfile

Israeli athlete Teferi set the early pace and was only overtaken in the finishing straight, when Eilish McColgan came through to pip her by the narrowest of margins, 31:19.21, to Teferi's 31:19:25. 

Teferi held off Briton Jessica Judd, third, who also PB'd on 31:20.84, with all three inside the Olympic qualifying time.

Lee was delighted with her performance.

"I am blown away with a 28-second track personal best time this evening," Lee said. "And I honestly am even more blown away with the love and best wishes from everyone.  Thank you."

Lee now jumps to 19th on the Irish All-Time women's 10,000m standings. 

