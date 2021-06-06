Silverhill Karen makes light of her task in Open 750 semi final at Curraheen Park

SILVERHILL KAREN must surely have pleased her new owner Brian Lochead, Surrey immensely after her display in the opening semi final of O' Leary's Driving School Open 750 at Curraheen Park where she ran out a runaway winner in a brilliant 41.20.

Glancing off the pacemaker Ashgrove Classic who came in as a reserve to trap four, as they ran the fourth bend she then switched into to overdrive drawing further clear with every stride the Graham Holland trained daughter of Ballymac Eske came home with thirteen and a half lengths to spare over Garryvoe Captain who claimed the runner up spot by a short head from Galloping Grace.

In the second semi final Edencurra Brae owned by John Murray and Michael Spillane , after shaking off the challenge of Minnies Kursk, then battled on tenaciously all the way to the line where he had three lengths to spare over the latter with Springwood Vardy coming late to claim the last final spot just a length further back in 41.75.

On the undercard recent Cork Oaks finalist Ardrath Pearl trained by John Kiely for Richenda Kelly, Youghal put up a fine display taking an open 525 in a brilliant 28.36.

Relinquishing her early advantage to Skylight Blake as they ran the opening bends she regained the lead between the bottom two bends and then drew three and a half clear to the line from Churchtown Bucks.

Glenduff Callie owned by Sean Meaney, Cahir turned in a fine trap to line success in an A2 575 in an excellent 31.16.

Out and gone from her rails draw she came home with two lengths to spare over Cooladerry Wings.

The Bet on The Tote 525 (Race 7 Grade A3), won by (dog in the RED BIB) #1 SOKITZ SPARKLE, owned by Alex Grassick finished strongly passing #3 Lads Ruth.

Bielsas Rebel trained by Kieran Lynch for Mark O Shea, Knockraha was another to shine on the night stopping the clock in an A1 550 in a smashing 29.73.

Taking over from the pacemaker Glanmire Fox as they ran the bottom two bends he then went on to score by a length and a half from the latter.

Fiftycashback owned by Denis Crowley, Kilmallock, better known for his exploits over the sprint trip, took an A1 525 in a smart 28.54.

From a moderate start he outpaced his rivals to the opening bend and then made the rest coming home with four lengths to spare over Rosstemple Chad.

Knockdrinna Ella owned by Matthew and Patrick O'Mahony, Newtwonshandrum made it two on the trot when she came from off the pace to take an A2 525 in 28.71.

Getting the better of Hawthorn Best as they hit the home straight she went on to score by a length and a half from Lillyofthevalley.