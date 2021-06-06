Sun, 06 Jun, 2021 - 13:05

Three lessons for the Cork hurlers after Limerick loss

The Rebels were beaten 0-33 to 2-19 in Saturday's league game, Denis Hurley accesses the takeaways for Kieran Kingston's side
Sean Finn of Limerick in action against Tadgh Deasy of Cork. Picture: Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

Denis Hurley

GOAL CREATION STILL STRONG

Cork scored two goals and didn’t concede any, giving them a 15-1 record for the four league games played to date. 

Obviously, the concession of 33 points compared to 19 scored is a concern but, on top of Jack O’Connor’s two strikes, the corner-forward had another gilt-edged opportunity while Shane Kingston was only denied a green flag by a combination of Richie English and the crossbar. 

Limerick had a strong defence out, albeit with goalkeeper Nickie Quaid not involved, so it should bode well for July.

CORK STICK TO PROCESS DESPITE SETBACKS

The short passing game employed by Cork requires a lot of precision, as well as a degree of risk-taking. When it works, as in the lead-up to Jack O’Connor’s first goal, it works very well but if it’s not functioning, as with some poor play coming out of defence in the first half, it can fail badly. 

Cork manager Kieran Kingston congratulates his Limerick counterpart John Kiely after Saturday's game. The men will meet again in Thurles in four weeks. Photo: Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

Nevertheless, Cork didn’t simply abandon their principles and launch the ball aimlessly away – such an approach would have played into Limerick’s hands. There are four weeks to refine things and, given the overall improvement so far this year, no reason for panic just yet.

SQUAD-BUILDING CONTINUES

While Cork’s injuries wouldn’t have been wished for, necessity has meant that 27 different players have started league games for Cork so far this year, with seven more having seen game-time as substitutes. As Kieran Kingston said afterwards, the experience of going against Limerick can’t be replicated elsewhere and this should stand to those players when the real stuff starts.

