Boxer Kellie Harrington secures her place at the Olympics

KELLIE Harrington qualified for the Olympics in style after beating a world super-featherweight champion in Paris last night.

The Dubliner beat Maiva Hamaddouche of France to book her ticket into the semi-finals in a weight class that requires a top-six finish to qualify for Tokyo.

Hamaddouche was expected to pour forward at every opportunity, and the French fighter didn't disappoint. But Harrington held her composure to keep picking off her shots en route to victory and become the second Irish woman after Katie Taylor to qualify for the Olympics, Aoife O’Rourke is also on the plane to Tokyo. The Irishwoman beat Poland’s Elzbieta Wojik on a unanimous decision tonight to qualify.

Wojik, who won the first round, received a public warning for holding in the second round and took a standing count in the third, with O’Rourke pouring on the pressure.

Emmet Brennan, meantime, will have to go into the box offs after losing to Croatia’s Luka Plantic in the last eight tonight.

Plantic took a standing count early in the first round but bounced back to take the round. Neither man had to go looking for each other throughout an engaging and hard-punching light-heavy contest, but it was Plantic that got the decision.

Meanwhile, Brendan Irvine lost out to Gabriel Escobar on a unanimous decision tonight. Both men have already qualified for Tokyo.

George Bates lost to former world champion Javid Chalabiyev of Azerbaijan yesterday with an Olympic place on the line, and Ireland's Kiril Afansaev and Gytis Lisinskas were also beaten.

European Olympic Qualifiers Paris

63kg George Bates (Ireland) lost to Javid Chalabiyev (Azerbaijan) 2-3

91kg Kiril Afanasev (Ireland) lost to Emanual Reyes (Spain) 0-5

91+kg Gytis Lisinskas (Ireland) lost to Peter Belberov (Bulgaria) 0-5

Quarter-finals:

75kg Aoife O’Rourke (Ireland) beat Elzbieta Wojik (Poland) 5-0

52kg Brendan Irvine (Ireland) lost to Gabriel EScobar (Spain) 0-5 81kg

Emmet Brennan (Ireland) lost to Luka Plantic (Croatia) 0-5 60kg

Kellie Harrington (Irland) beat Maiva Hamaddouche (France) 5-0