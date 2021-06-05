New manager but the same result for Cork City at Turner's Cross

Cork City 0 Galway 2

CORK City interim manager Paul Farrell suffered defeat in his first game in charge of the club as they were beaten 2-0 by Galway at Turner’s Cross on Saturday afternoon.

First-half goals from Chloe Moloney and Aoife Thompson were enough to earn Galway the victory as City’s winless run in the Women’s National League now stands at nine, losing all five at home in the process.

Farrell mentioned during the week that he would be making his own stamp on the team and he certainly did that with his starting eleven.

Several changes were enforced due to injury but the new boss made three changes from the side that started their disappointing defeat to Treaty United in their last outing.

Shaunagh McCarthy, Lauren Egbuloniu, and Sophie Liston came in for Danielle Burke, Lauren Singleton, and Laura Shine with Christina Dring spearheading the attack and winger Sarah McKevitt dropping to right-back.

The attacking approach didn’t work in the opening exchanges though as Galway dominated and were only denied a number of goals thanks to some excellent saves from Abby McCarthy.

The City number one was forced into making at least seven saves in the first half including an incredible double stop to turn Lynsey McKey’s powerful strike away from the bottom left corner before she then, somehow, tipped the rebound onto her crossbar.

The Leesiders have recorded impressive possession stats so far this season but they struggled to keep hold of the ball - particularly in the final third - and they also found it tough to deal with the physicality of their opponents.

Their only sights at goal in the first 45 came from distance but neither Eva Mangan nor Lauren Egbuloniu could truly test keeper Maja Zajc with their efforts.

In the end, McCarthy and the defence in front of her were breached twice in less than three minutes to give Galway a commanding lead midway through the opening period.

The first goal came from a corner kick which Chloe Moloney did well to head into the back of the Shed end net from close range.

The second came in the immediate aftermath of a set-piece as Shauna Brennan kept the attack alive before picking out Aoife Thompson on the edge of the six-yard box and the striker stooped to expertly nod the cross into the far bottom left corner.

Lauren Egbuloniu in action in the air for Cork City at Turner's Cross. Picture: Larry Cummins

These two sides last met on the opening day of the season, a match which saw City battle back from two goals down to make it 2-2 before eventually drawing the game three apiece.

But their hopes of producing a repeat took a huge blow shortly after the interval as Lauren Egbuloniu, who scored their first goal that day, was forced to withdraw with a head injury before Sophie Liston had to come off with a knock with 20 minutes remaining.

The stop-start nature of the game suited Galway with the only attempts coming from long range with Mangan missing the target for City while Sinead Donovan curled just over for the opposition before Brennan produced a stunning save from McCarthy late on.

City’s misery was compounded as they ended the match with 10 players as Becky Cassin picked up an injury when they were unable to make another substitution.

CORK CITY: Abby McCarthy; Sarah McKevitt, Lauren Walsh, Ciara McNamara, Shaunagh McCarthy; Becky Cassin, Éabha O’Mahony; Sophie Liston, Eva Mangan, Lauren Egbuloniu; Christina Dring.

Subs: Laura Shine for Lauren Egbuloniu (50), Leah Murphy for Christina Dring (67), Kelly Leahy for Eva Mangan (71), Lauren Singleton for Sophie Liston (71).

GALWAY: Maja Zajc; Ruth Fahy, Therese Kinnevey, Chloe Moloney, Shauna Brennan; Lucia Lobato, Savannah McCarthy; Ekee Rose O’Flaherty, Sinead Donovan, Lynsey McKey; Aoife Thompson.

Subs: Abbie Callanan for Elle Rose O’Flaherty (64), Nicole McNamara for Sinead Donovan (74), Aoibheann Costello for Aoife Thompson (82), Aisling Meaney for Ruth Fahy (82).

Referee: Martin Cuddihy.