Craic Eile did the business for Killeagh trainer Ken Budds in Tramore on Friday

KILLEAGH trainer Ken Budds has his team in great form and hit the mark with Craic Eile in Tramore on Friday evening.

Ridden by Shane Fitzgerald, the son of Palavicini landed a bit of a touch, as big as 20-1 on the early shows, the winner was sent off a well-backed 15-2 shot.

Owned by the Connery Family Syndicate, it was a maiden success on his 14th career outing, winning the FormaHoof Maiden Hurdle for four-year-olds.

Speaking to Irishracing.com after the success, Budds said: "I had this race picked out for him a while back. I thought he got too high of a rating in the handicap, and I ran him in one the other day, just to see what would happen.

"Danny Mullins rode him and said he wouldn't be afraid to go for this race today.

"He ran a good race for his first handicap despite finishing down the field a bit.

"Danny said if he came out of it okay and got in here that he'd run him.

"I knew he'd like it around here because he was third here on the flat. He just needs trappy little tracks.

"He is going to improve. He is not overly big and is still a bit immature. His handicap mark will be fairly high now!

"I'm delighted with him. He has his own way of jumping and is very fast away from a hurdle.

"That helps him because he spares so much energy then.

"He will probably go back on the flat now. There is a couple of choices around here for him in August."

GATAWAY QUEEN and Joey Sheridan won for trainer Ken Budds.

The recent form of Ken Budds is quite impressive, to say the least.

Getaway Queen, owned by former Cork hurler, Mark Landers, won twice in April, before finishing second around Dundalk, in May.

Getaway Queen is proving a real money spinner and she looks set to build on that in the coming months.

The consistent Esthers Marvel has run several fine races without winning in recent weeks.

Just last week, Esthers Marvel was narrowly denied around Punchestown.

That was a smart performance especially when you consider the winner on that occasion was backed as if defeat was out of the question.

Moving On Swiftly, a daughter of Shirocco, is one worth following going forward.

In a previous piece, Budds gave her favourable mention.

She was obviously pleasing Budds at home and she confirmed that promise with a great debut effort, finishing a very close third in a Cork bumper.

There was a notable jockey booking that day, with the very talented Derek O'Connor in the driver's seat.

One to watch going forward for sure.

Budds will have his eyes on upcoming fixtures and more winners can be expected from the shrewd Killeagh trainer.