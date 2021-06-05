Cork jockey Jody Townend going from strength to strength

THERE'S just no stopping Lisgoold jockey Jody Townend.

She's the youngest sister to Champion Jockey Paul Townend and a cousin of former top jockey Davy Condon.

Over the last couple of years, Jody has developed into one of Ireland's leading amateur jockeys.

On Friday at Tramore, Townend was once again among the winners.

Lasparas winning the Kilbarry (Ladies Pro/Am) Flat Race for Champion trainer Willie Mullins.

Always towards the head of winners, the short-priced winner was just pushed out in the closing stages.

That's Jody's fifth win in the space of a month and more winners can be expected during the busy summer months.

Townend crowned a remarkable season by claiming the Champion Ladies Title with a Punchestown winner recently.

Townend has proved her brilliance all year and is bound to pick up plenty of quality rides at the summer festivals.

The ladies' races at the big flat meetings also provide great opportunities and Jody will be high in demand.

Riding a winner on television at a meeting like the Curragh or Punchestown really raises your profile and Townend has been doing this for quite some time. Both Paul and Jody are certainly leading the way.

On that same Tramore card, Kanturk trainer Mick Winters was also on the scoresheet.

GRANGECLARE WEST & Jody Townend after winning the Ladbrokes Flat Race

Arizona Flyer (14-1) won the Visit Dunmore East Handicap Hurdle (80-95) by a nose in a driving finish, with Rachael Blackmore just being denied a four-timer aboard runner-up Christmas Jumper.

It was a welcome winner for Donie McInerney who is not long back from injury after a nasty fall at Down Royal in early May.

Logo Hunter is to bid for a second Listed success in the Midsummer Sprint Stakes at Cork on Wednesday before going on to bigger things.

Trainer Michael Browne dispelled speculation about the three-year-old being sold and is now looking ahead to the rest of the season.

The Cashel handler has ruled out supplementing Logo Hunter for the King’s Stand Stakes at Royal Ascot and has a Group Two contest at the Curragh in mind after Cork.

The Nunthorpe Stakes at York is a possible Group One target later on.

Browne told ATR: “He’s running in Cork next week. He’s in great form, I gave him a small little blow this morning.

“There was a query yesterday that he was sold and going to be supplemented for the King’s Stand, but that’s not going to happen now.

"He’s not being sold.

“Everyone wants him to go to the King’s Stand, but it costs £30,000 to supplement him.

"He can go to Cork and then he can go to the Curragh for a Group Two and then he can go to the Nunthorpe.

“There’s loads of races for him. I’d love to go to Royal Ascot, but I think it might be a step too far just at the moment.”